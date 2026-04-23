ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Polls: Student-Built Robot Greets Voters, Promotes 100% Turnout In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: A specially designed robot developed by the students of Government Arts College in Coimbatore was seen greeting voters and distributing sweets as part of efforts to promote voter participation during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The robot was created using voice processing and Radio control (RC) technology.

Explaining the initiative, student Vimal Vijayan said the idea was to encourage higher voter turnout. "Today is election day for Tamil Nadu. So, we are promoting 100% voting through this robot. People are giving a great response to this," he said.

He further added details about the development process, stating, "The team developed the robot's voice processing and RC control model. The robot is giving a message - stand in the queue and how to cast a vote."

Highlighting his interest in technology, he said, "I am passionate about electronics and engineering, robotics technology." He said two such robots have been placed as part of the awareness drive to engage and guide voters. Tamil Nadu has witnessed massive voter turnout in the Assembly polls on Thursday, recording 62.18 per cent at 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.