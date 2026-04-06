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Tamil Nadu Polls: Puthiya Tamilagam’s Shyam Krishnasamy Files Nomination From Nellai, Confident Of Win

Tirunelveli: Shyam Krishnasamy, the State President of the Youth Wing of the Puthiya Tamilagam party, has expressed confidence that he will definitely emerge victorious in the Nellai Assembly constituency.

The Puthiya Tamilagam party is contesting independently in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Accordingly, the party's Founder-President, Dr Krishnasamy, is contesting from the Ottapidaram Assembly constituency, while his son and the State President of the party's Youth Wing, Shyam Krishnasamy, is contesting from the Nellai Assembly constituency.

In continuation of this process, Shyam Krishnasamy filed his nomination papers today (April 6) with Priya, the Returning Officer for the Nellai Assembly constituency. Later, speaking to reporters, Shyam Krishnasamy stated, "In the last parliamentary elections, the AIADMK failed to even secure its deposit in the Nellai district. Therefore, we need not attach much significance to anything Edappadi Palaniswami says.

In this election, the AIADMK will be pushed to the fourth or fifth position. Consequently, it is he who needs to worry about what becomes of his political future after the elections; he need not concern himself with us.

If I win, I will introduce numerous development schemes for the Nellai constituency. This constituency faces various social issues, and I will prioritise addressing and resolving them. The city of Tirunelveli has not yet been fully modernised.