Tamil Nadu Polls: Puthiya Tamilagam’s Shyam Krishnasamy Files Nomination From Nellai, Confident Of Win
Shyam Krishnasamy filed nominations from the Nellai Assembly seat and pledged development and social reforms with the strong local support.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Shyam Krishnasamy, the State President of the Youth Wing of the Puthiya Tamilagam party, has expressed confidence that he will definitely emerge victorious in the Nellai Assembly constituency.
The Puthiya Tamilagam party is contesting independently in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Accordingly, the party's Founder-President, Dr Krishnasamy, is contesting from the Ottapidaram Assembly constituency, while his son and the State President of the party's Youth Wing, Shyam Krishnasamy, is contesting from the Nellai Assembly constituency.
In continuation of this process, Shyam Krishnasamy filed his nomination papers today (April 6) with Priya, the Returning Officer for the Nellai Assembly constituency. Later, speaking to reporters, Shyam Krishnasamy stated, "In the last parliamentary elections, the AIADMK failed to even secure its deposit in the Nellai district. Therefore, we need not attach much significance to anything Edappadi Palaniswami says.
In this election, the AIADMK will be pushed to the fourth or fifth position. Consequently, it is he who needs to worry about what becomes of his political future after the elections; he need not concern himself with us.
If I win, I will introduce numerous development schemes for the Nellai constituency. This constituency faces various social issues, and I will prioritise addressing and resolving them. The city of Tirunelveli has not yet been fully modernised.
I will dedicate myself to the work required to achieve that modernisation. What Nellai needs right now is a candidate who prioritises such issues, and I intend to be just such a candidate. The *Puthiya Tamilagam* party possesses a significant vote bank within this constituency.
Back in 1996, when Dr Krishnasamy first contested the parliamentary elections in this constituency, he secured over 60,000 votes. Even in multi-cornered contests involving our prospects for victory remain bright. We do not rely solely on alliances.
We attempted to join an alliance with the specific objective of bringing about a change in government. However, that alliance did not materialise as planned. That, however, does not mean we can simply refrain from contesting the elections. Since the inception of our party, we have contested in every single election held to date.
In the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, we intend to field candidates in 70 constituencies. General constituencies are open to all candidates; that is precisely why I am contesting here. I am a candidate for the general public; there is no mandate requiring me to contest exclusively in a reserved constituency. Regardless of who else contests in the Nellai constituency, the outcome will undoubtedly favour me. I am the one who will emerge victorious," he asserted confidently.
It is noteworthy that Shyam Krishnasamy is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from two constituencies: Nellai and Srivilliputhur.
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