Tamil Nadu Polls: BJP Releases List Of 27 Candidates, K. Annamalai Not In Final Slate
BJP fields senior leaders in Tamil Nadu while former state chief K. Annamalai stays out of the electoral fray.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, with former state president K. Annamalai missing from the final slate after reportedly declining to contest over dissatisfaction with seat allocation by the ally, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
The party has fielded several senior leaders for key constituencies. Union Minister of State L. Murugan will contest from Avanashi (SC) constituency, while former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been nominated from Mylapore constituency. Sitting MLA and Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan will contest from the Coimbatore (North) seat, shifting from the Coimbatore South seat.
The list also includes candidates like M. Rajasimha Mahindra from Avadi, Dr Nagesh Kumar from Thalli, C. Elumalai from Tiruvannamalai, Dr SD Premkumar from Rasipuram (SC), Kirthika Shivkumar from Modakkurichi, Bhojarajan from Udhagamandalam, S. Thangaraj from Tiruppur (South), Govi Chandru from Thiruvarur, M. Muruganandam from Thanjavur, C. Udhayakumar from Gandharvakottai (SC), N. Ramachandran from Pudukkottai, and Kavitha Srikanth from Aranthangi.
Also, the list includes KC Thirumaran from Tiruppattur, Pon V. Balaganapathy from Manamadurai (SC), Prof. Raama Sreenivasan from Madurai South, Nainar Nagenthran from Sattur, GBS K. Nagendran from Ramanathapuram, KRM Radhakrishnan from Tiruchendur, Ananthan Ayyasamy from Vasudevanallur (SC), SP Balakrishnan from Radhapuram, MR Gandhi from Nagercoil, T. Sivakumar from Colachel, P. Ramesh from Padmanabhapuram and S. Vijayadharani from Vilavancode.
State BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran is notably contesting from the Sattur constituency for the first time. The list also confirms S. Vijayadharani, who recently joined from the Congress, will contest from her stronghold in Vilavancode. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, 2026, with the final results to be declared on May 4.
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