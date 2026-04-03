ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Polls: BJP Releases List Of 27 Candidates, K. Annamalai Not In Final Slate

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, with former state president K. Annamalai missing from the final slate after reportedly declining to contest over dissatisfaction with seat allocation by the ally, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The party has fielded several senior leaders for key constituencies. Union Minister of State L. Murugan will contest from Avanashi (SC) constituency, while former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been nominated from Mylapore constituency. Sitting MLA and Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan will contest from the Coimbatore (North) seat, shifting from the Coimbatore South seat.

The list also includes candidates like M. Rajasimha Mahindra from Avadi, Dr Nagesh Kumar from Thalli, C. Elumalai from Tiruvannamalai, Dr SD Premkumar from Rasipuram (SC), Kirthika Shivkumar from Modakkurichi, Bhojarajan from Udhagamandalam, S. Thangaraj from Tiruppur (South), Govi Chandru from Thiruvarur, M. Muruganandam from Thanjavur, C. Udhayakumar from Gandharvakottai (SC), N. Ramachandran from Pudukkottai, and Kavitha Srikanth from Aranthangi.