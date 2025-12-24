ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: What Happened In Goyal-EPS Meet? Inside Story Of AIADMK-BJP Discussions

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, Union Minister of State L. Murugan, senior BJP leader Arvind Menon, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vanathi Srinivasan, and other important leaders were also present at the meeting held at a private star hotel in MRC Nagar, Chennai.

Amidst these controversies, the BJP election committee held a core committee meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Kamalalayam in Chennai on Tuesday morning. Immediately after this meeting, they met with a team of senior leaders from the AIADMK led by the party's General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, currently in Sri Lanka, announced India’s assistance of four thousand crore rupees for the country’s reconstruction, following the devastation caused by Cyclone 'Ditwah.' Amid these developments, ten fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy early yesterday morning. The arrest and imprisonment of Tamil Nadu fishermen, coinciding with a senior Union Minister’s visit to Tamil Nadu and the External Affairs Minister’s presence in Sri Lanka, raised eyebrows.

With the National Democratic Alliance for the 2026 assembly election already confirmed, Piyush Goyal, along with Arjun Ram Meghwal, who arrived in Tamil Nadu in his first visit to the state, discussed significant issues, including seat sharing with the AIADMK, the face of the alliance.

The BJP went a step further, sending Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was appointed as the Tamil Nadu election in-charge last week, to Chennai on Tuesday. The first round of talks between AIADMK and BJP leaders has ignited a political firestorm in the state.

Chennai: With only a few months remaining for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly general election, election fever has already gripped the state. The two major parties, DMK and AIADMK, have begun their alliance calculations and intensified their election preparations.

According to sources, other than seat sharing, the meeting also discussed the allocation of seats for parties already part of the NDA and those expected to join, including the PMK, DMDK, AMMK, and the OPS faction. There were reports that during the initial round of talks, it was decided that the AIADMK would contest in 170 constituencies and the BJP in 23. Similarly, various reports circulated in the media suggesting that discussions were held regarding allocating 23 constituencies to the PMK if it joins the National Democratic Alliance, six seats each to the DMDK and AMMK if they join the alliance, and three seats to the OPS faction.

However, AIADMK sources say that no such discussions took place during the initial consultations. Importantly, party sources also state that EPS remains firm in his stance against readmitting OPS and TTV Dhinakaran into the AIADMK.

When asked what the leaders of the two parties discussed in this meeting, AIADMK sources said that they held detailed discussions on the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, the ground realities, and anti-incumbency among government employees and the public against the ruling DMK.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Palaniswami informed Piyush Goyal of his desire to form a strong alliance by bringing together the parties that were part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in past elections. Along with that, EPS was learnt to have urged Goyal that the central government should expedite the proceedings in the cases against six key ministers in the DMK.

“We discussed facing the upcoming 2026 assembly elections as a united National Democratic Alliance family and further strengthening our political activities. We have full confidence that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA will achieve a resounding victory in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 elections," Piyush Goyal said after the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Edappadi Palaniswami said,” We engaged in preliminary discussions for a plan to remove the anti-people DMK government. The people across Tamil Nadu are seething with anger. In the 2026 elections, the AIADMK-BJP-led alliance will achieve a massive victory and form the government."

OPS's Outburst

While the official initial talks between the AIADMK and the BJP regarding the elections were underway, a meeting of district secretaries of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Thondarkal Urimai Meetpu Kazhagam led by O.Panneerselvam (OPS) was also held in Chennai on Tuesday. ​​Speaking at the meeting, former minister Vaithilingam severely criticised Edappadi Palaniswami, saying that "the AIADMK is currently like a garland that has fallen into the hands of a monkey."

OPS also expressed confidence at the meeting, stating, "Our only objective is to defeat Edappadi Palaniswami. A way will open up when the month of Thai arrives." Political analysts suggest that if Edappadi Palaniswami had indeed consulted with the Union Minister, including the OPS faction in the National Democratic Alliance, during yesterday's talks, OPS would not have levelled such harsh criticism against Edappadi Palaniswami.