TN Polls: DMK Forms Seat-Sharing Panel Under T R Baalu For Talks With Allies

Chennai: The ruling DMK on Saturday announced the constitution of a 7-member seat-sharing committee under the party’s senior leader T R Baalu to hold parleys with its allies for the forthcoming assembly polls.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly session ending on February 20, the DMK, which has been focusing on training its booth committee members and undertaking a membership drive, said the panel had been formed to commence the talks with allies.