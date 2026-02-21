ETV Bharat / state

TN Polls: DMK Forms Seat-Sharing Panel Under T R Baalu For Talks With Allies

DMK, which has been focusing on training its booth committee members and undertaking membership drive, said panel had been formed to commence talks with allies.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (IANS)
By PTI

Published : February 21, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST

1 Min Read
Chennai: The ruling DMK on Saturday announced the constitution of a 7-member seat-sharing committee under the party’s senior leader T R Baalu to hold parleys with its allies for the forthcoming assembly polls.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly session ending on February 20, the DMK, which has been focusing on training its booth committee members and undertaking a membership drive, said the panel had been formed to commence the talks with allies.

The party’s treasurer, Baalu, will head the committee. DMK’s principal secretary K N Nehru, Deputy General Secretaries: Tiruchi Siva, A Raja, organisation secretary R S Bharathi, and DMK high-level executive committee members: E V Velu and M R K Panneerselvam, are among the members of the committee.

