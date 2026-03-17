ETV Bharat / state

Time Does Not Speak But It Waits And Answers: Rajinikanth Hits Back At TVK's Adhav Arjuna

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has issued a statement declaring that TVK leader Adhav Arjuna's remarks were contrary to the truth and that "time itself" would provide the answer to this assertion.

On March 12, TVK organised protest demonstrations across various district headquarters to press the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a caste-based census and to condemn issues regarding law and order.

The protest held in front of the Chennai District Collector's office saw the participation of party functionaries and cadres, including TVK General Secretary N. Anand, General Secretary for Election Campaign Management Adhav Arjuna and Secretary for Policy Propagation Arunraj.

While addressing the gathering, Adhav Arjuna stated, "Rajinikanth did not enter politics solely due to the pressure exerted by the DMK." Leaders from various political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, condemned this remark, asserting that Rajinikanth is not the kind of person to be swayed by such pressure and that a figure of his stature should not be subjected to such slanderous comments.