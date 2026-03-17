Time Does Not Speak But It Waits And Answers: Rajinikanth Hits Back At TVK's Adhav Arjuna
Adhav Arjuna, one of TVK's key functionaries, claimed recently that Rajinikanth did not enter politics solely because he was intimidated by the DMK.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has issued a statement declaring that TVK leader Adhav Arjuna's remarks were contrary to the truth and that "time itself" would provide the answer to this assertion.
On March 12, TVK organised protest demonstrations across various district headquarters to press the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a caste-based census and to condemn issues regarding law and order.
The protest held in front of the Chennai District Collector's office saw the participation of party functionaries and cadres, including TVK General Secretary N. Anand, General Secretary for Election Campaign Management Adhav Arjuna and Secretary for Policy Propagation Arunraj.
While addressing the gathering, Adhav Arjuna stated, "Rajinikanth did not enter politics solely due to the pressure exerted by the DMK." Leaders from various political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, condemned this remark, asserting that Rajinikanth is not the kind of person to be swayed by such pressure and that a figure of his stature should not be subjected to such slanderous comments.
In light of these events, Rajinikanth issued a statement on Tuesday, effectively delivering a sharp retort to Adhav Arjuna. In the statement, while expressing his gratitude to the political leaders who voiced their support for him, Rajinikanth pointedly remarked, "Time does not speak, but it waits patiently and provides the answer."
In the statement, which was posted on his social media page, he added, "Adhav Arjuna, who holds a leadership position within the TVK party, recently expressed an opinion regarding me that is contrary to the truth. I wish to express my gratitude to the leaders who condemned his slanderous remarks and raised their voices in my support, specifically, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Edappadi Palaniswami; the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, Nainar Nagendran; and Union Minister L.Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathy; VCK leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan; former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani; my friend Annamalai; Arjunamurthy; Anbumani Ramadoss, TMC leader G.K. Vasan, John Pandian; Pugazhendhi and various other political leaders from different parties."
"I also extend my thanks to friends from the film fraternity— including Ameer and G. Dhananjayan, as well as media professionals such as Nakkeeran Gopal and Rangaraj Pandey. Finally, I offer my deepest gratitude to the vast multitude of fans - the very deities who sustain my life," he stated.
Rajinikanth has been ruling the Tamil film industry for the last 50 years. He had announced in 2017 that he intended to launch a political party. Subsequently, in a dramatic announcement made in December 2020, he declared that he would not be entering politics after all, citing health reasons.
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