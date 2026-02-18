ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Police Registers First Case Under Act Meant To Protect Borrowers From Harassment

Chennai: The first case under Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Act, 2025 by the state police against the manager of a recovery agent who allegedly harassed a debtor forcing him to set himself on fire.

The case pertains to a man from Villuppuram district who had purchased a JCB around five years back with a loan from a lending agency based at TV Nallur. The borrower had not paid the monthly instalments for the last two-and-a-half years.

The borrower, in his complaint, said on February 13 this year, the manager of a recovery agency along with his colleagues came to his house and demanded repayment of the overdue loan installments. The recovery agency allegedly tried to seize the JCB vehicle without following proper legal procedures. Following the incident, the complainant/victim went into a nearby shed, poured petrol on himself, and set himself on fire. The fire was put out, and he was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

A case was registered at TV Nallur police station in Viluppuram under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under sections 20 and 21(ii) of the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Act, 2025. The manager of the recovery agency was arrested on February 14 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.