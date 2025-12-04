ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Police Book 15, Including BJP Youth Wing Secretary, In Thiruparankundram Incident

Madurai: In connection with the issue of lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop the Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu, the police have registered a case under seven BNS sections against 15 people.

The Thiruparankundram Police registered cases under seven charges, including unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, and damage to public property. Those named in the case include the BJP State Youth Wing Secretary, S G Surya, and other members of political and Hindu organisations involved in the incident.

At Thiruparankundram, considered the first of the six abodes of the Tamil deity Lord Murugan, the tradition is to light the Maha Deepam at the Uchipillaiyar Temple on Karthigai Deepam day. This year, a Hindu activist Rama Ravikumar filed a petition at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking permission to light the Deepam on the hill's summit pillar instead.