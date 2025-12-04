Tamil Nadu: Police Book 15, Including BJP Youth Wing Secretary, In Thiruparankundram Incident
Clashes broke out at Thiruparankundram during protests over lighting the Karthigai Deepam on the hilltop; police booked 15 people under seven sections.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 12:03 PM IST
Madurai: In connection with the issue of lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop the Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu, the police have registered a case under seven BNS sections against 15 people.
The Thiruparankundram Police registered cases under seven charges, including unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, and damage to public property. Those named in the case include the BJP State Youth Wing Secretary, S G Surya, and other members of political and Hindu organisations involved in the incident.
At Thiruparankundram, considered the first of the six abodes of the Tamil deity Lord Murugan, the tradition is to light the Maha Deepam at the Uchipillaiyar Temple on Karthigai Deepam day. This year, a Hindu activist Rama Ravikumar filed a petition at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking permission to light the Deepam on the hill's summit pillar instead.
He also requested the cancellation of an earlier order directing the Deepam to be lit at the Deepa Mandapam in the Pillaiyar Temple. Justice G R Swaminathan ruled that the Maha Deepam must be lit this year on the Deepam pillar at the hill's summit.
Despite the order, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department lit the Karthigai Maha Deepam yesterday at the Uchipillaiyar Temple, as in previous years. Hindu organisations like the Hindu Munnani, BJP and others, objected to the department’s decision, and attempted to reach the Deepam pillar via the Palaniandavar Temple path.
Police personnel stationed for security stopped the groups, resulting in a clash that injured two officers and caused tension in the area. In response to the unrest, the Madurai District Collector imposed Section 144 prohibitory orders for the Thiruparankundram hill region.
