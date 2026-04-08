ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Police Arrest YouTuber Savukku Shankar In Andhra Pradesh

Chennai: A special team of the Chennai Police today arrested Savukku Shankar, the popular YouTuber who had been absconding in Andhra Pradesh.

Cases were registered at the Saidapet and Adambakkam police stations in Chennai based on complaints filed against Savukku Shankar, alleging that he had extorted money from a businessman in Chennai through intimidation and committed fraud. Subsequently, on December 13, 2025, a special police team arrested Savukku Shankar in connection with the fraud case.

Following this, as he faced arrest in various other cases—including a cannabis-related case registered against him in 2024—the Goondas Act was also invoked against him. However, the court subsequently quashed the invocation of the Goondas Act.

Subsequently, citing various health complications affecting Savukku Shankar, his mother, Kamala, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking his release on bail on medical grounds. Upon hearing the petition, the court granted Savukku Shankar interim bail for a period of three months, valid until March 25.

Against this backdrop, the police filed a petition in the High Court seeking the cancellation of Savukku Shankar's bail, arguing that—despite having secured bail on medical grounds—he was violating his bail conditions by releasing videos and intimidating the investigating officers.