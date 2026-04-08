Tamil Nadu Police Arrest YouTuber Savukku Shankar In Andhra Pradesh
Amidst reports that Savukku Shankar had challenged the police daring them to arrest him "if they could" he was arrested today in Andhra Pradesh.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Chennai: A special team of the Chennai Police today arrested Savukku Shankar, the popular YouTuber who had been absconding in Andhra Pradesh.
Cases were registered at the Saidapet and Adambakkam police stations in Chennai based on complaints filed against Savukku Shankar, alleging that he had extorted money from a businessman in Chennai through intimidation and committed fraud. Subsequently, on December 13, 2025, a special police team arrested Savukku Shankar in connection with the fraud case.
Following this, as he faced arrest in various other cases—including a cannabis-related case registered against him in 2024—the Goondas Act was also invoked against him. However, the court subsequently quashed the invocation of the Goondas Act.
Subsequently, citing various health complications affecting Savukku Shankar, his mother, Kamala, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking his release on bail on medical grounds. Upon hearing the petition, the court granted Savukku Shankar interim bail for a period of three months, valid until March 25.
Against this backdrop, the police filed a petition in the High Court seeking the cancellation of Savukku Shankar's bail, arguing that—despite having secured bail on medical grounds—he was violating his bail conditions by releasing videos and intimidating the investigating officers.
Upon hearing this petition, the court issued a stern warning to Savukku Shankar: he was strictly prohibited from meeting anyone connected to the case, tampering with witnesses, or publishing videos about anyone on social media platforms. The court explicitly cautioned him that if he were to act in violation of these conditions, his bail would be revoked.
Meanwhile, the bail granted to Savukku Shankar expired on March 25. In light of these circumstances, the court issued an order stating that if Savukku Shankar failed to appear at the police station and surrender, the police were authorised to arrest him themselves.
Subsequently, a special team of the Chennai Police declared Savukku Shankar a wanted fugitive and launched an intensive manhunt to locate him. Furthermore, it is alleged that when the police attempted to contact him, he issued a challenge to the force, daring them to "try and arrest him if they could."
While out on interim bail granted on medical grounds, Savukku Shankar defied the High Court's directive and challenged the Chennai Police; amidst this situation, the police received a confidential tip-off indicating that he was hiding in Andhra Pradesh.
Acting on this intelligence, the Tamil Nadu Police rushed to Andhra Pradesh, where they surrounded the lodge where Savukku Shankar was staying and took him into custody. They are now in the process of transporting him back to Chennai to produce him before the court.