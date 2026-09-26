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Tamil Nadu Pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan Scripts 2026 Asian Games History; Father Hails Her Fighting Spirit

Baranica 's father Elangovan said her determination to return to training after a serious leg injury and surgery played a major role in her historic achievement. ( ETV Bharat )

Mayiladuthurai: Tamil Nadu pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan has scripted history at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, becoming the first Indian to win a medal in pole vault at the continental games.

Her father, Elangovan, said her determination to return to training after a serious leg injury and surgery played a major role in her historic achievement.

Baranica cleared 4.15 metres in the women's pole vault final in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday to win historic bronze. Hailing from Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district, she won India’s first-ever bronze medal in the pole vault event at the Asiad.

She shared the medal with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova, who also cleared 4.15m, after both athletes failed to clear 4.25m.

Speaking about his daughter's achievement, Elangovan said her journey had been marked by perseverance.

“A few years ago, my daughter suffered a serious leg fracture and underwent surgery. She recovered and continued training with great determination without giving up. It is because of that struggle that she has earned this recognition today,” he said.