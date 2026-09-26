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Tamil Nadu Pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan Scripts 2026 Asian Games History; Father Hails Her Fighting Spirit

Hailing from Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district, Baranica won India’s first-ever bronze medal in the pole vault event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Baranica Elangovan scripts history 1st INDFIA TO WIN POLE VAULT MEDAL BARANICA Kuthalam Mayiladuthurai TN GOVT REWARSD RS 30 LAKH AID
Baranica 's father Elangovan said her determination to return to training after a serious leg injury and surgery played a major role in her historic achievement. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 26, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Mayiladuthurai: Tamil Nadu pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan has scripted history at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, becoming the first Indian to win a medal in pole vault at the continental games.

Her father, Elangovan, said her determination to return to training after a serious leg injury and surgery played a major role in her historic achievement.

Baranica cleared 4.15 metres in the women's pole vault final in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday to win historic bronze. Hailing from Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district, she won India’s first-ever bronze medal in the pole vault event at the Asiad.

She shared the medal with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova, who also cleared 4.15m, after both athletes failed to clear 4.25m.

Speaking about his daughter's achievement, Elangovan said her journey had been marked by perseverance.

“A few years ago, my daughter suffered a serious leg fracture and underwent surgery. She recovered and continued training with great determination without giving up. It is because of that struggle that she has earned this recognition today,” he said.

Baranica Elangovan scripts history 1st INDFIA TO WIN POLE VAULT MEDAL BARANICA Kuthalam Mayiladuthurai TN GOVT ANNOUNCES RS 30 LAKH REWARD
Tamil Nadu pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan scripted history at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan when she became first India to win medal in pole vault. (ETV Bharat)

"From LKG to 12th standard, she studied at a school in Palaiyagudalur. After completing 12th, we enrolled her in Ethiraj College in Chennai...She has won many awards now. Now, winning this award in Japan has brought immense happiness to our family and to me. Our wish is that she should win even more medals, especially a gold medal..." Elangovan added.

The historic medal caps a remarkable year for Baranica. She had earlier broken the national pole-vault record twice in 2026, first clearing 4.22m in March before improving it to 4.23m in May.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated Baranica on her historic bronze and announced a ₹30 lakh incentive in recognition of her achievement.

The family expressed gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for the reward and to the President, Prime Minister and others who congratulated Baranica.

For Elangovan, however, the medal represents more than a place on the Asian Games podium. It is the reward for his daughter's ability to overcome injury, return to competition and continue raising the bar in Indian athletics.

Baranica's bronze also marks a new milestone for Indian pole vault, with the 29-year-old becoming the country's first Asian Games medallist in the discipline.

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TAGGED:

BARANICA ELANGOVAN SCRIPTS HISTORY
1ST INDFIA TO WIN POLE VAULT MEDAL
BARANICA KUTHALAM MAYILADUTHURAI
TN GOVT ANNOUNCES RS 30 LAKH REWARD
2026 ASIAN GAMES IN AICHI NAGOYA

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