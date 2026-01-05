ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: POCSO Court Awards Death Penalty To Father For Impregnating Minor Daughter

Tirunelveli: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a father to death for sexually assaulting and impregnating his minor daughter. The verdict was delivered today (January 5).

The incident involves a daily wage labourer from the Panagudi area of Tirunelveli district. He has two wives. With his second wife, he has two daughters. The younger daughter, aged 14, was studying in the 10th grade.

In January 2025, the girl's mother noticed changes in her daughter's physical health and took her to the hospital for a check-up. Doctors then discovered the girl was pregnant, which shocked both the mother and medical staff.

Following this, when the girl was questioned, she revealed that her father had been sexually harassing her since 2024. Deeply distressed, her mother then filed a complaint at the Valliyoor All-Women Police Station in February last year. Legal action soon followed, with DNA evidence collected as part of the investigation.

As the police registered the case and launched their investigation, the victim gave birth to a child. A DNA test conducted on the infant confirmed that the biological father was indeed the one who had assaulted the girl and impregnated her.