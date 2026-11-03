Tamil Nadu Plans Passenger Ferry Service Connecting Chennai, Mamallapuram, Puducherry; Invites Bids From Operators
To take the project forward, the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board has invited expressions of interest from experienced and eligible ferry operators.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to launch a passenger ferry service connecting Chennai, Mamallapuram and Puducherry to promote coastal tourism. The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from experienced ferry operating firms to take the proposed project forward and run the service.
In a statement, the Maritime Board said the plan is to develop an integrated coastal tourism circuit by connecting Chennai with Mamallapuram, known for its UNESCO World Heritage sites, and Puducherry, a popular tourist destination. "It is planned to create an integrated coastal tourism circuit by connecting Mamallapuram, which is home to world heritage sites, and Puducherry, which attracts a lot of tourists, with Chennai by sea," the statement read.
The proposed ferry service is expected to offer tourists a new travel experience along the coast.
Infra Facilities At 3 Locations
Chennai already has an International Cruise Passenger Terminal on the western side of Chennai Port. Spread over approximately 4,103 square metres, the terminal has the capacity to handle around 800 passengers per hour.
However, Mamallapuram currently does not have the port infrastructure facilities required for berthing passenger boats. Keeping this in mind, necessary coastal facilities have been proposed, which will be developed after obtaining required environmental and phytosanitary clearances.
At Puducherry Port, a 150-metre-long dock is available. Passenger boats with a draft of up to two metres can use the facility for arrival and departure.
Eligibility Criteria For Ferry Operators
According to the Maritime Board, companies interested in participate and operating the proposed service should meet certain qualifications. The firms must have experience in operating boats with a capacity of at least 50 passengers. They must also have a minimum experience of three years in operating such services during the last five years.
Applicants must own a high-speed boat or have a lease agreement for one for at least one year. They should also possess the necessary licences and certificates to operate passenger boats, the Board said.
However, companies blacklisted by the Central or any state government will not be eligible to participate in the project. "Entities blacklisted by the Government of India or state governments will not be able to participate in this scheme," it said.
According to a notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, the voluntary disclosure document was released on Monday (November 2).
The pre-bid meeting for this is scheduled to be held on November 16 at 11.30 AM. For interested companies, the time limit for submitting expressions of interest will be active until December 1 (11 am). Applications received will be opened on December 2 at 11.30 am.
Eligible and interested companies have been asked to apply online using a Class 3 digital signature certificate (DSC) at the Tamil Nadu Government's e-tendering portal - https://tntenders.gov.in.
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