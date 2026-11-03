ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Plans Passenger Ferry Service Connecting Chennai, Mamallapuram, Puducherry; Invites Bids From Operators

Representational Image ( ANI )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to launch a passenger ferry service connecting Chennai, Mamallapuram and Puducherry to promote coastal tourism. The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from experienced ferry operating firms to take the proposed project forward and run the service.

In a statement, the Maritime Board said the plan is to develop an integrated coastal tourism circuit by connecting Chennai with Mamallapuram, known for its UNESCO World Heritage sites, and Puducherry, a popular tourist destination. "It is planned to create an integrated coastal tourism circuit by connecting Mamallapuram, which is home to world heritage sites, and Puducherry, which attracts a lot of tourists, with Chennai by sea," the statement read.

The proposed ferry service is expected to offer tourists a new travel experience along the coast. Infra Facilities At 3 Locations Chennai already has an International Cruise Passenger Terminal on the western side of Chennai Port. Spread over approximately 4,103 square metres, the terminal has the capacity to handle around 800 passengers per hour. However, Mamallapuram currently does not have the port infrastructure facilities required for berthing passenger boats. Keeping this in mind, necessary coastal facilities have been proposed, which will be developed after obtaining required environmental and phytosanitary clearances. At Puducherry Port, a 150-metre-long dock is available. Passenger boats with a draft of up to two metres can use the facility for arrival and departure. Eligibility Criteria For Ferry Operators