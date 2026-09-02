ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Plans Seven New Government Nursing Colleges; Coimbatore ESI Hospital Also Gets Proposal

Health Minister Dr K G Arun Raj provided an update on the government's nursing education expansion plans w ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is set to significantly expand its government nursing education infrastructure, with the state government announcing plans to establish seven new nursing colleges, including a proposed college at the ESI (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore.

Health Minister Dr K G Arun Raj provided an update on the government's nursing education expansion plans while responding during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session.

The minister said government nursing colleges are currently functioning in only six districts of the state — Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Salem, Madurai and Theni.

He pointed out that no new government nursing colleges had been established since 2014.

Seven New Colleges Announced

Citing the long-standing demand for additional government nursing colleges from students and the public, Arun Raj said Chief Minister had announced on August 19, under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, that seven new government nursing colleges would be established in the state.

The proposed expansion is expected to increase the availability of B.Sc. Nursing seats and provide students from more districts access to government-run nursing education institutions.

Six Districts to Get 100 Seats Each

According to the minister, new nursing colleges with an annual intake of 100 B.Sc. Nursing students each are proposed in:

Tirunelveli

Tiruchirappalli

Dharmapuri

Vellore

Tiruvannamalai

Namakkal

The six proposed colleges will together add 600 BSc Nursing seats annually.

The colleges are proposed to function under the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Rs 270 Crore Proposed for Six Colleges

The state government has proposed an expenditure of Rs 270 crore, including both recurring and non-recurring expenditure, for establishing and operating the six new nursing colleges.