Tamil Nadu Plans Seven New Government Nursing Colleges; Coimbatore ESI Hospital Also Gets Proposal
Health Minister Dr K G Arun Raj provided an update on the government's nursing education expansion plans while responding during Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu is set to significantly expand its government nursing education infrastructure, with the state government announcing plans to establish seven new nursing colleges, including a proposed college at the ESI (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore.
Health Minister Dr K G Arun Raj provided an update on the government's nursing education expansion plans while responding during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session.
The minister said government nursing colleges are currently functioning in only six districts of the state — Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Salem, Madurai and Theni.
He pointed out that no new government nursing colleges had been established since 2014.
Seven New Colleges Announced
Citing the long-standing demand for additional government nursing colleges from students and the public, Arun Raj said Chief Minister had announced on August 19, under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, that seven new government nursing colleges would be established in the state.
The proposed expansion is expected to increase the availability of B.Sc. Nursing seats and provide students from more districts access to government-run nursing education institutions.
Six Districts to Get 100 Seats Each
According to the minister, new nursing colleges with an annual intake of 100 B.Sc. Nursing students each are proposed in:
- Tirunelveli
- Tiruchirappalli
- Dharmapuri
- Vellore
- Tiruvannamalai
- Namakkal
The six proposed colleges will together add 600 BSc Nursing seats annually.
The colleges are proposed to function under the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.
Rs 270 Crore Proposed for Six Colleges
The state government has proposed an expenditure of Rs 270 crore, including both recurring and non-recurring expenditure, for establishing and operating the six new nursing colleges.
The minister said the government has drawn up the proposal taking into account the infrastructure and operational requirements prescribed for nursing institutions.
Coimbatore ESI Medical College Proposed as Seventh College
Apart from the six colleges proposed in Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Namakkal, the government has also proposed establishing a new nursing college at the ESI Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore.
The proposed college is expected to have an annual intake of 60 BSc Nursing students and would be funded by the Tamil Nadu government.
The Coimbatore proposal would account for the seventh new government nursing college announced by the state.
Infrastructure Requirements Under Nursing Council Norms
The minister said the establishment of new nursing colleges must comply with the norms prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council.
These requirements include adequate hospital infrastructure and bed strength, availability of essential medical departments, sufficient outpatient facilities, maternity and obstetric services, and other necessary infrastructure for clinical training.
The proposed nursing colleges will be established by linking them with medical college hospitals, which would serve as affiliated teaching hospitals and provide practical clinical exposure to nursing students.
440 Additional Seats Also Created
In addition to the proposed new colleges, the government has also created 440 additional B.Sc. Nursing seats in six existing government nursing colleges, Arun Raj said.
The expansion is expected to increase the overall number of nursing seats available in Tamil Nadu's government-run institutions.
With six proposed colleges adding 600 seats and the proposed Coimbatore ESI nursing college expected to add another 60 seats, the state government's latest initiative could create 660 new BSc Nursing seats annually, in addition to the 440 additional seats created in existing institutions.
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