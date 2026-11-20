ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Parents Among Four Held Over Burial Of Newborn Girl After Home Delivery

Representational image. ( IANS )

Rameswaram: Police have arrested four people, including the parents, in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram for their alleged role in burying a newborn baby girl delivered at home.

Sources said Nagapandi and Yoganandini, a couple residing in Sambai village near Rameswaram, were expecting a child. Nagapandi works as a daily wage labourer. On Wednesday night, Yoganandini, who was seven months pregnant, went into labour at home. Nagapandi’s sister, Muneeswari, assisted with the delivery, and a baby girl was born.

It is alleged that the family subsequently buried the infant alive near their home. Meanwhile, Yoganandini, whose health had deteriorated following the delivery, was admitted to the Rameswaram Government Hospital for treatment. Upon examining her, the medical staff realised that she had recently given birth. When the doctors inquired about the whereabouts of the baby, the family allegedly claimed not to know about the birth. Suspicious, the medical staff pressed the family for answers. Finally, they admitted to having buried the newborn near their house.