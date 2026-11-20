Tamil Nadu: Parents Among Four Held Over Burial Of Newborn Girl After Home Delivery
Yoganandini, who was seven months pregnant, went into labour at home, and her sister-in-law used a knife to make an incision to deliver the baby.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 4:35 AM IST|
Updated : November 20, 2026 at 4:52 AM IST
Rameswaram: Police have arrested four people, including the parents, in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram for their alleged role in burying a newborn baby girl delivered at home.
Sources said Nagapandi and Yoganandini, a couple residing in Sambai village near Rameswaram, were expecting a child. Nagapandi works as a daily wage labourer. On Wednesday night, Yoganandini, who was seven months pregnant, went into labour at home. Nagapandi’s sister, Muneeswari, assisted with the delivery, and a baby girl was born.
It is alleged that the family subsequently buried the infant alive near their home. Meanwhile, Yoganandini, whose health had deteriorated following the delivery, was admitted to the Rameswaram Government Hospital for treatment. Upon examining her, the medical staff realised that she had recently given birth.
When the doctors inquired about the whereabouts of the baby, the family allegedly claimed not to know about the birth. Suspicious, the medical staff pressed the family for answers. Finally, they admitted to having buried the newborn near their house.
Following this, the infant was exhumed and brought to the government hospital. Acting on information provided by the medical staff, the Rameswaram Town Police arrived at the scene, recovered the body of the newborn, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
The police have registered a case against four individuals: the child’s mother, father, her father-in-law, Krishnan and her sister-in-law, Muneeswari. Speaking to reporters, Yoganandini said, "I began experiencing back pain while at home. I woke up my husband, who was asleep, and we prepared to head to the hospital. My father-in-law instructed my husband to bring my sister-in-law along. We then set out for the hospital, but as my pain intensified, my sister-in-law used a knife to make an incision and deliver the baby. I urged them to take the baby to the hospital immediately, but they refused. I repeatedly asked them to hand the baby over so I could take her to the hospital, but they did not listen." Whether the infant was stillborn or buried alive will be determined by the post-mortem examination report, police said.
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