ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu On Alert After Detection Of Bird Flu In Dead Crows; Experts Urge Caution

By S Ravichandran

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has intensified surveillance after H5N1 bird flu was confirmed in dead crows in Chennai and several other districts. While experts clarified that the infection has not spread to humans or the poultry so far, they have urged caution and advised people to eat properly cooked food, especially eggs and chicken.

Last month, after death of crows in various places in Adyar area of Chennai, the corporation officials, realising the gravity of the situation, sent the samples to the National Institute of Animal Disease Research in Bhopal for an examination. During the tests, it was confirmed that the dead crows were infected with H5N1 avian influenza virus, also known as bird flu. Following this, the Research Institute directed the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate precautionary measures.

Wasting no time, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry in Tamil Nadu intensified monitoring of the crow deaths. Moreover, as the spread of bird flu was confirmed in neighbouring states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, check posts were set up at the borders to keep an eye on entry of vehicles transporting poultry.

How Did It Spread To Crows?

Experts pointed out that crows do not live in a specific area and can fly to various places, almost up to 20 kilometers a day. Therefore, if a crow gets sick, there is a risk that it will spread the infection to other birds.

Recently, crow deaths were reported in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Salem, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai and Dindigul districts. As per officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, more than 100 crows have been buried across Tamil Nadu so far.

Generally, bird flu, which affects birds and humans, is detected through RT-PCR testing. If humans get bird flu, its symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Currently, the infection has not spread to chickens. However, the government has also issued guidelines to prevent its spread. Moreover, special wards have been set up in government medical college hospitals with testing facilities as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kavitha, Principal of Government Medical College, Kilpauk, Chennai, said, "The Tamil Nadu government has advised taking precautionary measures against bird flu. Guidelines have also been issued by the government for diagnosis and treatment. Government hospitals are ready. In bird flu, tests are not required for stages A and B. Only stage C should be tested. Like the Covid test, we are going to conduct RT-PCR tests for this too."