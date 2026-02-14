Tamil Nadu On Alert After Detection Of Bird Flu In Dead Crows; Experts Urge Caution
Medical experts have explained what needs to be done to prevent the spread of bird flu from crows to the humans.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 8:28 AM IST
By S Ravichandran
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has intensified surveillance after H5N1 bird flu was confirmed in dead crows in Chennai and several other districts. While experts clarified that the infection has not spread to humans or the poultry so far, they have urged caution and advised people to eat properly cooked food, especially eggs and chicken.
Last month, after death of crows in various places in Adyar area of Chennai, the corporation officials, realising the gravity of the situation, sent the samples to the National Institute of Animal Disease Research in Bhopal for an examination. During the tests, it was confirmed that the dead crows were infected with H5N1 avian influenza virus, also known as bird flu. Following this, the Research Institute directed the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate precautionary measures.
Wasting no time, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry in Tamil Nadu intensified monitoring of the crow deaths. Moreover, as the spread of bird flu was confirmed in neighbouring states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, check posts were set up at the borders to keep an eye on entry of vehicles transporting poultry.
How Did It Spread To Crows?
Experts pointed out that crows do not live in a specific area and can fly to various places, almost up to 20 kilometers a day. Therefore, if a crow gets sick, there is a risk that it will spread the infection to other birds.
Recently, crow deaths were reported in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Salem, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai and Dindigul districts. As per officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, more than 100 crows have been buried across Tamil Nadu so far.
Generally, bird flu, which affects birds and humans, is detected through RT-PCR testing. If humans get bird flu, its symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Currently, the infection has not spread to chickens. However, the government has also issued guidelines to prevent its spread. Moreover, special wards have been set up in government medical college hospitals with testing facilities as a precautionary measure.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kavitha, Principal of Government Medical College, Kilpauk, Chennai, said, "The Tamil Nadu government has advised taking precautionary measures against bird flu. Guidelines have also been issued by the government for diagnosis and treatment. Government hospitals are ready. In bird flu, tests are not required for stages A and B. Only stage C should be tested. Like the Covid test, we are going to conduct RT-PCR tests for this too."
H5N1 Symptoms
She said in case any symptoms are seen, samples would be sent to Pune laboratory. "We usually conduct H1N1 tests. Currently, there is an outbreak of the H5N1 virus. So, to know which type it is, we will have to send samples to Pune for testing. If a person is suspected to be affected, we will take samples for testing like Covid and send them to the King's Institute in Guindy, Chennai. Those infected with the H5N1 virus may have symptoms like fever and cold. Severe cases may have shortness of breath. If there is a virus infection, we will send the samples to the Pune laboratory," she stated.
Better To Eat Everything Boiled
The official further informed that bird flu has not affected humans in Tamil Nadu. "It has been confirmed only in crows. So there is no need to panic. It is better to eat food properly boiled at all times. If there is a scratch on the egg, not only bacteria but also viruses can enter it. So it is always better to eat boiled eggs. If the chicken is infected with the disease, there is a possibility of infection through the egg. The microorganisms in the egg will die if they are kept warm for 12-24 hours," she said.
"Since H5N1 is a virus transmitted through saliva, it is sufficient to follow the instructions given. Therefore, eggs should be first boiled and then consumed. H5N1 has been found only in dead crows. There has been no evidence of any harm to humans or chickens," she reiterated.
How Should Eggs Be Eaten?
Nutritionist Vijayashree said, "Generally, eggs contain many microbes and bacteria. That is why we say that eggs should be eaten boiled. It is not good to consume raw or half-boiled eggs. This is not only a precaution against bird flu, but also good for the body to eat boiled eggs regularly. There are two methods used when boiling eggs: boiling them in hot water at a temperature below 100 degrees for a long time, and boiling them for a short time at high heat."
She said off-boil is generally dangerous. "We usually eat eggs not just boiled, but also as omelets and half-boiled. To completely kill the microorganisms in the egg, it should be boiled at 100 degrees for 10 minutes. Any food cooked at 100 degrees will kill bacteria in five minutes. It is not right to eat half-boiled eggs without properly cooking them on both sides. This can affect people with low immunity," she said.
"When buying eggs, one should also check if there are any cracks on them. Also, chicken and mutton should be cooked thoroughly. Chicken should be cooked for 20-30 minutes and mutton for 40-60 minutes. Cooking it well until the cooker makes four or five whistles will help avoid germs," the nutritionist added.
