ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Must CM Vijay Mention the Exact Bungalow He Will Stay In? Madras HC Poses Barrage of Questions

Chennai: The Madras High Court has raised a series of pointed questions while hearing a petition alleging that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay concealed certain assets in his election nomination papers.

During the hearing, Justice V Lakshminarayanan questioned whether a candidate could be expected to disclose every minor detail of his assets, asking rhetorically whether the Chief Minister would even be required to specify in his nomination papers which bungalow he planned to reside in.

Chief Minister Vijay won the Perambur Assembly constituency by 53,715 votes. Separate election petitions challenging his victory have been filed before the Madras High Court by voters Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan and DMK candidate R D Sekar.

Vijay has approached the High Court seeking dismissal of the election petitions. The final hearing on his plea continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the lawyer appearing for the voters alleged that Vijay had concealed assets worth around ₹30 crore in Panruti in his nomination affidavit.

The lawyer argued that withholding information, concealing assets or furnishing incorrect details in an election affidavit could constitute an offence. He alleged that Vijay had undervalued certain high-value properties and suppressed assets worth ₹30 crore despite declaring immovable properties valued at around ₹230 crore.

The lawyer also pointed to Vijay's affidavit mentioning the purchase of government poramboke land in Kodaikanal. Citing Supreme Court judgments, he argued that an election victory could be set aside if suppression of material information in nomination documents was established, even if the undisclosed assets were comparatively small.

'Why Would He Deliberately Hide ₹30 Crore?'

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Lakshminarayanan questioned whether an election could be invalidated merely because a candidate possessing assets worth hundreds of crores failed to disclose a relatively small portion of them.