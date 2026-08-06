ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu MPs Write To Governor Arlekar, Urging Clear Guidelines To Preserve State Anthem Protocol In Universities

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress MPs have written to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, requesting him to restore the established convention of rendering Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu at the commencement of university and government functions in Tamil Nadu.

Underlining that upholding this traditional practice respects regional heritage without diminishing national symbols, the lawmakers emphasised the core essence of their petition in the letter. The letter said, "We, the undersigned Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, write to you in a spirit of respect for the high constitutional office you hold, to place before you the concern that has been widely felt across the state following the sequence of songs at the 33rd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, on 28 July 2026."

The parliamentarians urged the constitutional head to restore the long-standing tradition of beginning state events with the state song and concluding with the National Anthem. "As you are aware, the Vice Chancellor of MSU informed the press ahead of the convocation that, on instructions from the Raj Bhavan, the ceremony would open with Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem, with 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu placed third," the letter said.

The letter further read, "We write to share, with due respect, why this sequence has caused such disquiet in Tamil Nadu, and to impress that it be reconsidered for future occasions. Manonmaniam Sundaranar University carries the name of Thiru. Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai, the scholar who composed 'Neeraarum Kadaludutha', the very song that Tamil Nadu has sung at the opening of its public functions for more than five decades, and which the state government formally recognised as its official state song in 2021."

The letter also stated that, "For that song to be placed third at a convocation held in his own name was felt by many in Tamil Nadu, ourselves included, as an unintended slight to a figure the state holds in great affection, and to a practice that generations of Tamils have grown up with in their schools and colleges. It is our duty as parliamentarians representing the Tamil people that we bring this matter to your notice."

Expressing openness to further dialogue to resolve the matter amicably, the signatories stated in their letter, "We would also respectfully draw your attention to the fact that your own address to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in June 2026 opened with 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu' followed by the National Anthem, a sequence that was welcomed across the state as a gracious restoration of convention after some years of dispute on this very question.