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Tamil Nadu Moves SC Seeking Review Of Its Order Permitting Lighting Of Lamp At Deepathoon

File photo of Supreme Court ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

The plea was filed by the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The top court on Friday permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi had said only authorised persons from Devasthanam (temple administration) and government officials can go for the lamp lighting and ordered authorities to deploy necessary security, if required.