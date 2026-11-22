Tamil Nadu Moves SC Seeking Review Of Its Order Permitting Lighting Of Lamp At Deepathoon
The top court on Friday permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon.
By PTI
Published : November 22, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.
The plea was filed by the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The top court on Friday permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi had said only authorised persons from Devasthanam (temple administration) and government officials can go for the lamp lighting and ordered authorities to deploy necessary security, if required.
It had restrained the public from going to the place and said no procession, public congregation, slogan-raising or demonstration shall be allowed during the ceremony. The top court, however, stayed portions of the judgement that upheld the direction to restore the practice of lighting the lamp at Deepathoon.
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