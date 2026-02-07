ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Mother Elephant Stands Guard As Calf Rescued From Pit In Valparai

The mother elephant stood guard for hours as forest teams cleared a path, pulling out her trapped calf from an uncovered pit.

The mother elephant waits beside the pit as rescuers work to free her calf. (X/Supriya Sahu)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST

Updated : February 7, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST

New Delhi: A mother’s love overcomes obstacles. In a heart-touching incident from Valparai in Tamil Nadu, a trapped elephant calf was rescued with the unwavering support of its protective mother after it fell into an uncovered pit.

As soon as forest staff reached the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to rescue the calf, the mother remained beside her baby for hours until the full rescue operation finally ended there.

The mother elephant refused to budge as she watched every step while machines slowly created a secure route for the calf to emerge safely.

When the passage was created, the mother herself reached in and pulled the calf out. The reunion of the mother and the baby elephant was an emotional moment that left rescuers and onlookers overwhelmed.

The rescue video was shared by bureaucrat Supriya Sahu on her X account. The video showed the mother and calf quietly leaving for the forest after the rescue.

Forest officials said the operation required patience, coordination and extreme caution to ensure the safety of both animals. Teams on the ground managed the crowd, monitored the mother’s movements and continued excavation work without provoking distress.

Supriya’s post praises the calm professionalism shown by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department staff posted in the Valparai range. Officers, rangers, foresters and guards worked together to complete the delicate mission and ensure the calf was safely reunited with its mother.

Since the video was shared by the Indian bureaucrat, it has gone viral, with many describing it as a powerful reminder of the fierce bond between an elephant and her young.

Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), particularly around the Valparai plateau, is a crucial habitat for Asian elephants and forms part of the world’s second-largest contiguous population. The reserve is known for the historic Kozhikamuthi elephant camp near Top Slip, and frequently witnesses human-elephant conflict in the surrounding tea estates.

