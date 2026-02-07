ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Mother Elephant Stands Guard As Calf Rescued From Pit In Valparai

The mother elephant waits beside the pit as rescuers work to free her calf. ( X/Supriya Sahu )

New Delhi: A mother’s love overcomes obstacles. In a heart-touching incident from Valparai in Tamil Nadu, a trapped elephant calf was rescued with the unwavering support of its protective mother after it fell into an uncovered pit.

As soon as forest staff reached the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to rescue the calf, the mother remained beside her baby for hours until the full rescue operation finally ended there.

The mother elephant refused to budge as she watched every step while machines slowly created a secure route for the calf to emerge safely.

When the passage was created, the mother herself reached in and pulled the calf out. The reunion of the mother and the baby elephant was an emotional moment that left rescuers and onlookers overwhelmed.

The rescue video was shared by bureaucrat Supriya Sahu on her X account. The video showed the mother and calf quietly leaving for the forest after the rescue.