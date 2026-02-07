Tamil Nadu: Mother Elephant Stands Guard As Calf Rescued From Pit In Valparai
The mother elephant stood guard for hours as forest teams cleared a path, pulling out her trapped calf from an uncovered pit.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST|
Updated : February 7, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A mother’s love overcomes obstacles. In a heart-touching incident from Valparai in Tamil Nadu, a trapped elephant calf was rescued with the unwavering support of its protective mother after it fell into an uncovered pit.
As soon as forest staff reached the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to rescue the calf, the mother remained beside her baby for hours until the full rescue operation finally ended there.
The mother elephant refused to budge as she watched every step while machines slowly created a secure route for the calf to emerge safely.
When the passage was created, the mother herself reached in and pulled the calf out. The reunion of the mother and the baby elephant was an emotional moment that left rescuers and onlookers overwhelmed.
The rescue video was shared by bureaucrat Supriya Sahu on her X account. The video showed the mother and calf quietly leaving for the forest after the rescue.
She refused to leave. Standing guard, she watched every moment of the rescue, alert, protective, unwavering as machines carefully dug a pathway to free her trapped baby. And when that path was finally made, she pulled her baby out herself. What more do we need to understand about… pic.twitter.com/QVhWrkfNLu— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 7, 2026
Forest officials said the operation required patience, coordination and extreme caution to ensure the safety of both animals. Teams on the ground managed the crowd, monitored the mother’s movements and continued excavation work without provoking distress.
Supriya’s post praises the calm professionalism shown by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department staff posted in the Valparai range. Officers, rangers, foresters and guards worked together to complete the delicate mission and ensure the calf was safely reunited with its mother.
Since the video was shared by the Indian bureaucrat, it has gone viral, with many describing it as a powerful reminder of the fierce bond between an elephant and her young.
Anamalai Tiger Reserve
Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), particularly around the Valparai plateau, is a crucial habitat for Asian elephants and forms part of the world’s second-largest contiguous population. The reserve is known for the historic Kozhikamuthi elephant camp near Top Slip, and frequently witnesses human-elephant conflict in the surrounding tea estates.
