Tamil Nadu MLA Arrested Over Harassment Case Filed By Woman Officer
The police had registered a case against the MLA under five sections, including provisions of the law against harassment/atrocities against women
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Kallakurichi: The police have arrested Arul Vignesh, the TVK (Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam) MLA for Kallakurichi, in connection with a case involving a senior woman government official.
On November 23, a woman official filed a complaint against the TVK MLA, Arul Vignesh, following which, the police registered a case against the MLA under five sections, including provisions of the law against harassment/atrocities against women, and initiated an investigation.
A police team headed by the investigating officer, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tiruppur, Srushti Singh, arrested Arul Vignesh at his residence and took him to the police station for questioning.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Madras High Court had directed an Inspector General (IG)-level supervision of the investigation into a complaint against the legislator, who has been accused of sending obscene text messages and making inappropriate advances towards the official.
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