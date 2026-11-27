ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu MLA Arrested Over Harassment Case Filed By Woman Officer

Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh ( ETV Bharat )

Kallakurichi: The police have arrested Arul Vignesh, the TVK (Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam) MLA for Kallakurichi, in connection with a case involving a senior woman government official.

On November 23, a woman official filed a complaint against the TVK MLA, Arul Vignesh, following which, the police registered a case against the MLA under five sections, including provisions of the law against harassment/atrocities against women, and initiated an investigation.

A police team headed by the investigating officer, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tiruppur, Srushti Singh, arrested Arul Vignesh at his residence and took him to the police station for questioning.