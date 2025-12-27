Tamil Nadu Minor Girls Killed As House Gate Wall Collapses

ETV Bharat / state

The victims have been identified as Kamalika (9), daughter of Rajamani and Rishika (4), daughter of his relative Ramesh. They were playing during the accident.

The gate that collapsed on the duo.
The gate that collapsed on the duo. (ETV Bharat)
Published : December 27, 2025 at 8:19 PM IST

Updated : December 27, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST

Virudhunagar: Two minor girls died while playing following the collapse of a house gate wall at Kongalapuram near Sivakasi in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, police officials said. The accident has sent shockwaves in the locality, and a pall of gloom has descended over it.

Officials said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The victims have been identified as nine-year-old Kamalika, daughter of Rajamani and four-year-old Rishika, daughter of Ramesh.

The children, who were relatives, were playing near the gate of Rajamani's house when the gate, along with the wall, suddenly collapsed on them, said a police official. The duo sustained fatal injuries after getting trapped under the debris. They had to suffer excruciating pain as there was no one nearby to rescue them. Subsequently, they died on the spot.

The police sent the bodies to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Sources said the house and its gate wall had been constructed about four years ago, while the unexpected collapse has raised concerns among residents about construction safety.

