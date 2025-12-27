ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Minor Girls Killed As House Gate Wall Collapses

Virudhunagar: Two minor girls died while playing following the collapse of a house gate wall at Kongalapuram near Sivakasi in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, police officials said. The accident has sent shockwaves in the locality, and a pall of gloom has descended over it.

Officials said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The victims have been identified as nine-year-old Kamalika, daughter of Rajamani and four-year-old Rishika, daughter of Ramesh.