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Tamil Nadu Minister Viswanathan Says No Need For CM To Be Chancellor Of Universities; Opposition Criticises

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Viswanathan on Wednesday triggered a major political controversy by saying that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government is "not bound" to follow the previous DMK government’s stance that the Chief Minister must be the Chancellor of state-run universities.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai after paying floral tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 62nd death anniversary, Viswanathan addressed several issues including college admissions, Vice-Chancellor appointments, and the Mekedatu dam dispute.

"The present TVK government is not compelled to follow the previous DMK government’s stance that the Chief Minister should be the Chancellor of state universities. The Chief Minister will take a policy decision after consulting ministers and higher education officials. An announcement will be made based on his guidance soon," the minister said.

His remarks drew immediate backlash from opposition parties, including DMK, VCK, AIADMK, PMK and CPI.

When asked about the resignation of AIADMK MLAs, Viswanathan said they had resigned voluntarily and would face the people again. "This should not be seen as horse-trading or anti-democratic. There are differences between the views expressed by Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Karur MP Jothimani. I agree with Manickam Tagore’s stand. Congress wants to avoid conflict and confrontation. VCK leader Thirumavalavan has also advised against a confrontational approach, and we support that," the minister said adding that the TVK-led government would definitely complete its full five-year term.

"Karnataka cannot even place a single brick for the Mekedatu dam project. Congress fully supports the Chief Minister’s stand on the issue. The Congress party will stand firmly with the Chief Minister and strengthen his hands," he added.

DMK Condemns

DMK deputy general secretary and former higher education minister K Ponmudy condemned Viswanathan’s remarks. In a statement, Ponmudy pointed out that the bill appointing the Chief Minister as Chancellor of state universities was passed in the Assembly during the DMK regime with support from all non-BJP parties, including Congress, VCK, CPI, CPM, AIADMK and MDMK. Alleged that the minister’s remarks were against state rights, Ponmudy accused the Congress of changing its stand for political convenience.

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