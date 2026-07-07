ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Minister Vignesh Announces 25% Wage Hike For TASMAC Employees

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Liquor Prohibition and Excise Minister Vignesh on Tuesday announced that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) employees will be given a 25 percent salary hike and ESI medical insurance will be provided.

Vignesh spoke to reporters at the Secretariat here. "Since the TVK government took charge in Tamil Nadu, various changes have been made in the administration of TASMAC as per the guidance of the Chief Minister (C Joseph Vijay). We have restricted the charging of an additional Rs 10 per bottle, the illegal sale of alcohol before 12 AM and after 10 PM."

"When information is published on social media that certain liquor stores are charging extra, we conduct an investigation the next day and take action by suspending those who committed the offense. In this situation, TASMAC employees demanded a fair wage hike. They also said that if wages were increased, the need to engage in such problems would decrease," the minister said.

According to Vignesh, the employees also highlighted various difficulties, including having to pay separate fees for unloading liquor crates, electricity bills, and shop rent.