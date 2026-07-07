Tamil Nadu Minister Vignesh Announces 25% Wage Hike For TASMAC Employees
This 25 percent wage hike will cost the government an additional Rs 110.74 crore and would come into effect from August.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Liquor Prohibition and Excise Minister Vignesh on Tuesday announced that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) employees will be given a 25 percent salary hike and ESI medical insurance will be provided.
Vignesh spoke to reporters at the Secretariat here. "Since the TVK government took charge in Tamil Nadu, various changes have been made in the administration of TASMAC as per the guidance of the Chief Minister (C Joseph Vijay). We have restricted the charging of an additional Rs 10 per bottle, the illegal sale of alcohol before 12 AM and after 10 PM."
"When information is published on social media that certain liquor stores are charging extra, we conduct an investigation the next day and take action by suspending those who committed the offense. In this situation, TASMAC employees demanded a fair wage hike. They also said that if wages were increased, the need to engage in such problems would decrease," the minister said.
According to Vignesh, the employees also highlighted various difficulties, including having to pay separate fees for unloading liquor crates, electricity bills, and shop rent.
"Following this, steps have been taken to seek the cooperation of transport companies for unloading the boxes. A separate procedure for electricity bills will also be implemented soon. Issues related to rent will also be examined and resolved," he added.
Wage increase
"So far, TASMAC employees have been given a maximum wage hike of only Rs. 500, Rs. 750 or, in some cases, Rs. 2,000. This time, the Chief Minister has considered the demands of the employees and ordered a 25 percent wage hike. Accordingly, the salary of assistant salesmen is being increased from Rs. 14,340 to Rs. 17,925. The salary of salesmen is being increased from Rs. 15,530 to Rs. 19,413. The salary of supervisors is being increased from Rs. 17,850 to Rs. 22,313," he added.
"This 25 percent wage hike will cost the government an additional Rs 110.74 crore. This will increase the total annual wage expenditure of TASMAC employees to Rs 553.72 crore. The wage hike will be effective from August.