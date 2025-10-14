ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Minister Slams AIADMK's Shanmugam For 'Degrading' Remark Comparing Women To Welfare Freebies

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, on Tuesday, criticised the AIADMK Organising Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP C. Ve. Shanmugam for his controversial remark comparing women to free welfare schemes.

Shanmugam, while addressing an AIADMK booth committee training session, said, "Ahead of elections, several announcements will be made -- mixies, grinders, goats, cows, and even wives will be given free of cost."

Condemning Shanmugam's remark, Geetha Jeevan said that such comments exposed the AIADMK's contempt for women.

"This statement reveals Shanmugam's perverse mindset. Even as a human being, he is unfit to make such comments. Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would never have tolerated such vulgarity," she said in a statement.

The Minister added that the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's Dravidian model of governance had been implementing numerous schemes aimed at women's empowerment and social advancement. "The AIADMK and its allies are not opposing the DMK -- they are opposing women themselves," she said.

Geetha Jeevan noted that AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had earlier mocked the women's free bus travel scheme by calling them "lipstick buses", and said that Shanmugam's remark was in the same misogynistic vein.