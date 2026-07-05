Tamil Nadu Minister Sengottaiyan Rejects Horse-Trading Charge
Sengottaiyan rejected the horse-trading charge and alleged that it was the DMK that introduced and practiced it in Tamil Nadu.
By PTI
Published : July 5, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Erode: Tamil Nadu Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Sunday rejected the horse-trading charge levelled against the TVK government by the opposition, and alleged that it was the DMK that introduced and practiced it in Tamil Nadu. He asserted that the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led alliance government is strong, stable, and enjoys absolute public support.
The DMK on Saturday accused the ruling TVK of indulging in political vendetta, horse-trading, and utilising state police to forcefully poach opposition leaders.
"There is absolutely no truth or substance to these allegations of horse-trading. We have formed a powerful and highly stable government today, and our alliance partners have extended their robust support to us. We have no need to engage in horse-trading," Sengottaiyan told reporters here when asked about allegations that Rs 50 crore was used to strike a deal with certain MLAs.
"Our alliance is robust and enjoys strong support from partners like the Congress, VCK and the IUML," he added.
Turning the tables on the opposition, the minister alleged that it was the DMK that historically introduced and practiced horse-trading in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. He claimed that in the past, legislators, including leaders like Anita Radhakrishnan from AIADMK, were engineered to defect.
"Those who previously ran minority government with just 96 MLAs might require horse-trading, but we do not. Our government is transparent and built on the mandate of the people," he added.
When asked about the controversy surrounding the governor conducting an independent review meeting in Madurai, which critics have called an overstep of authority, Sengottaiyan declined to comment elaborately, stating that the state Law Minister -- who is well-versed in legal nuances -- had already issued a clear response on behalf of the alliance.
Clarifying a statement regarding the Karur incident, where a warning was reportedly issued that "accounts would be settled", the minister explained that the remark was misunderstood.
He emphasised that the statement strictly meant the government would ensure full legal protection and safety for the affected families, rather than implying any form of retaliation.
The DMK moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking direction to restrain TVK leaders, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, from making public statements or levelling "false accusations" in connection with the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.
The petition referred to a public statement made on Thursday by Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna, in which he allegedly said that there was "a score to settle" over the Karur incident and claimed that the previous DMK government had "killed" Karur people through the police.
Sengottaiyan noted that the newly opened ration shop in Karattadipalayam here was built at a cost of Rs 16 lakh from the MLA Constituency Development Fund and will directly benefit 710 cardholders in the region.
Earlier, the minister lauded the administrative efficiency of Chief Minister Vijay, stating that the new government is ushering in a historic chapter of governance in Tamil Nadu.
He highlighted that the chief minister actively operates from the Secretariat daily, clearing files swiftly, meeting the public, and conducting comprehensive department-wise reviews to ensure the policy of "everything for everyone" is achieved.
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