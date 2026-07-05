ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Minister Sengottaiyan Rejects Horse-Trading Charge

Erode: Tamil Nadu Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Sunday rejected the horse-trading charge levelled against the TVK government by the opposition, and alleged that it was the DMK that introduced and practiced it in Tamil Nadu. He asserted that the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led alliance government is strong, stable, and enjoys absolute public support.

The DMK on Saturday accused the ruling TVK of indulging in political vendetta, horse-trading, and utilising state police to forcefully poach opposition leaders.

"There is absolutely no truth or substance to these allegations of horse-trading. We have formed a powerful and highly stable government today, and our alliance partners have extended their robust support to us. We have no need to engage in horse-trading," Sengottaiyan told reporters here when asked about allegations that Rs 50 crore was used to strike a deal with certain MLAs.

"Our alliance is robust and enjoys strong support from partners like the Congress, VCK and the IUML," he added.

Turning the tables on the opposition, the minister alleged that it was the DMK that historically introduced and practiced horse-trading in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. He claimed that in the past, legislators, including leaders like Anita Radhakrishnan from AIADMK, were engineered to defect.

"Those who previously ran minority government with just 96 MLAs might require horse-trading, but we do not. Our government is transparent and built on the mandate of the people," he added.

When asked about the controversy surrounding the governor conducting an independent review meeting in Madurai, which critics have called an overstep of authority, Sengottaiyan declined to comment elaborately, stating that the state Law Minister -- who is well-versed in legal nuances -- had already issued a clear response on behalf of the alliance.