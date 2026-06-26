ETV Bharat / state

'Was Crushing A Pill': Tamil Nadu Minister Sarathkumar Issues Clarification After 'Drugs Use' Allegation

Chennai: A video recently surfaced showing Tamil Nadu Minister Sarathkumar allegedly using drugs while watching a cricket match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as 'Chepauk' a few years ago.

In response, the minister has released a video clarifying that he was merely crushing a pill to meet his child's medical needs. A video has gone viral online alleging that Sarathkumar—currently the Minister for Human Resource Development—used drugs during an Indian Premier League match at the Chepauk cricket stadium here.

The footage shows the minister crushing a pill and neatly arranging the powder using an ATM card. Many people have shared this video, expressing condemnation and alleging that it depicts drug use.

Addressing the controversy, Sarathkumar released a video alongside his wife and child, clarifying, "That was not a drug; the video was recorded while I was crushing a pill to administer to my child."