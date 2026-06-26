'Was Crushing A Pill': Tamil Nadu Minister Sarathkumar Issues Clarification After 'Drugs Use' Allegation
He questioned how it would be possible to use drugs in such a setting, noting the heavy police presence during the cricket match.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Chennai: A video recently surfaced showing Tamil Nadu Minister Sarathkumar allegedly using drugs while watching a cricket match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as 'Chepauk' a few years ago.
In response, the minister has released a video clarifying that he was merely crushing a pill to meet his child's medical needs. A video has gone viral online alleging that Sarathkumar—currently the Minister for Human Resource Development—used drugs during an Indian Premier League match at the Chepauk cricket stadium here.
The footage shows the minister crushing a pill and neatly arranging the powder using an ATM card. Many people have shared this video, expressing condemnation and alleging that it depicts drug use.
Addressing the controversy, Sarathkumar released a video alongside his wife and child, clarifying, "That was not a drug; the video was recorded while I was crushing a pill to administer to my child."
"This footage is from an IPL match at the Chepauk stadium two years ago. At the time, my child suddenly fell ill. I crushed a doctor-prescribed pill to administer it, as my child was unable to swallow it whole. Some people are now sharing this video with false claims, which is deeply distressing," he added.
Speaking on the matter, Minister Sarathkumar's wife, Radhika, clarified, "A video is currently being circulated based on a misunderstanding. It is our duty to provide a proper explanation, which is why we have released this video. Notably, there was heavy police security during the cricket match, and a large number of members of the public were present. How could drugs possibly be used in such a setting?"
Earlier today, Chief Minister Vijay flagged off a marathon aimed at raising awareness against drug abuse and joined the public in the run. Prior to this, he had launched a signature campaign with the slogan "Pick up sports, give up drugs." Amidst these events, the controversial video involving the TVK minister has surfaced online, sparking a stir.
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