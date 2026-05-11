ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Minister Keerthana Misses Taking Oath Due To Lack Of Election Certificate

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister S Keerthana could not take oath of office as MLA in the State Assembly on Mondayas she did not present her Certificate of Election, a prerequisite for taking oath, an official said.

When the Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan invited Keerthana, announcing her name in the microphone, to take oath, she walked to the podium, which was right in front of the chair of the chief minister from one side. Also, MLAs who take oath would face the chair of the pro tem speaker.

While Keerthana neared the podium, Srinivasan raised his hand and asked her the certificate, which could be seen in the live coverage of the Assembly proceedings.

However, she could not produce the certificate and what she replied to Srinivasan was not known.

Asked what transpired, an official told PTI: "It seems she did not have her certificate of election with her readily. Since she could not submit the certificate, the senior official politely declined to allow her to take oath. She may take oath whenever she submits her certificate of election." The official said that MLAs were told to bring their certificates without fail and the government made this clear even in a press note.