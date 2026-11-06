Tamil Nadu Minister Alleges Corruption, Fake ISBNs In Procurement Of Books For Periyar Arivulagam
Rajmohan further said Murugan had pointed out that the Periyar Library had purchased irrelevant books without following proper procedures, suggesting that corruption had taken place.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu school education minister Rajmohan Arumugam has alleged corruption in the procurement of books for the ‘Periyar Arivulagam’ (Periyar Knowledge Centre) in Coimbatore under the DMK administration.
An event was held on November 6 at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai to provide bank credit linkages worth Rs 117.07 crore to 1,276 women’s self-help groups. The event was attended by the minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Adhav Arjuna, and Rajmohan.
Corruption under the DMK regime
Speaking at the event, said, “Writer Perumal Murugan has alleged that corruption occurred in the procurement of books for the Periyar Arivulagam. It has been revealed that the International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) on the books purchased there are fake.”
He continued, “It is shameful that such a massive act of corruption has taken place in a library named after Periyar. An investigation into this matter has already begun. Under the DMK regime, there is corruption everywhere one looks. The Periyar Arivulagam was not built with the personal funds of DMK members and it was constructed using the taxpayers' money.”
Rajmohan further said writer Perumal Murugan had pointed out that the Periyar Library had purchased irrelevant books without following proper procedures, suggesting that corruption had taken place.
A formal inquiry will be conducted
He added that a formal investigation into this corruption will be carried out. It is condemnable that such corruption has taken place in the name of Periyar. While the DMK takes pride in having built many libraries across Tamil Nadu, this incident highlights that they are also the ones responsible for significant corruption in the state, he pointed out.
When asked about DMK leader MK Stalin’s remark that the current administration is like an ‘open jail,’ the minister responded, “He keeps saying things just for the sake of politics. He is a senior politician, and it is truly pitiable to see him speak like a common stage orator.”
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