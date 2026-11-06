ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Minister Alleges Corruption, Fake ISBNs In Procurement Of Books For Periyar Arivulagam

Rajmohan Arumugam. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu school education minister Rajmohan Arumugam has alleged corruption in the procurement of books for the ‘Periyar Arivulagam’ (Periyar Knowledge Centre) in Coimbatore under the DMK administration.

An event was held on November 6 at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai to provide bank credit linkages worth Rs 117.07 crore to 1,276 women’s self-help groups. The event was attended by the minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Adhav Arjuna, and Rajmohan.

Corruption under the DMK regime Speaking at the event, said, “Writer Perumal Murugan has alleged that corruption occurred in the procurement of books for the Periyar Arivulagam. It has been revealed that the International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) on the books purchased there are fake.” He continued, “It is shameful that such a massive act of corruption has taken place in a library named after Periyar. An investigation into this matter has already begun. Under the DMK regime, there is corruption everywhere one looks. The Periyar Arivulagam was not built with the personal funds of DMK members and it was constructed using the taxpayers' money.”