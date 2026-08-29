ETV Bharat / state

Menstrual Leave Case: Court Will Issue Orders If Govt Fails To Decide, Warns Madras HC

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has given the Tamil Nadu government time to take a decision on suggestions to formulate a policy for paid menstrual leave, warning that it will be forced to step in and pass an appropriate order if the government fails to act.

A woman named Narmada from Madurai had filed a petition before the High Court Bench, alleging that many female employees working in government and private offices are physically and mentally affected due to lack of proper leave facilities during menstruation.

In response to a query under the Right to Information Act, the government said it currently has no separate "menstrual leave policy" for female employees in Tamil Nadu.

The petition argued that denying appropriate leave during menstruation is against the right to live with dignity and the right to equality guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. It also points out that menstrual leave-related policies are already in place in states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Kerala.