Menstrual Leave Case: Court Will Issue Orders If Govt Fails To Decide, Warns Madras HC
The Madurai Bench heard arguments on workplace challenges during menstruation and adjourned the proceedings, saying it awaits the government's decision after the Assembly session.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has given the Tamil Nadu government time to take a decision on suggestions to formulate a policy for paid menstrual leave, warning that it will be forced to step in and pass an appropriate order if the government fails to act.
A woman named Narmada from Madurai had filed a petition before the High Court Bench, alleging that many female employees working in government and private offices are physically and mentally affected due to lack of proper leave facilities during menstruation.
In response to a query under the Right to Information Act, the government said it currently has no separate "menstrual leave policy" for female employees in Tamil Nadu.
The petition argued that denying appropriate leave during menstruation is against the right to live with dignity and the right to equality guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. It also points out that menstrual leave-related policies are already in place in states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Kerala.
"Despite submitting a detailed petition to the Tamil Nadu government explaining the health problems, loss of wages and workplace difficulties faced by women, no action has been taken," the petition stated.
It further sought that the Tamil Nadu government should formulate a separate policy to provide paid menstrual leave to women working in government departments, public sector undertakings and government-aided educational institutions. Further, it said the government should issue appropriate guidelines directing private companies to provide such leave to their female employees.
When the petition came up for hearing again on Saturday before Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel, the government lawyer said the Assembly is currently in session and that the government would take an appropriate decision after the session concludes.
The judges then adjourned the hearing, stating that the government should take an appropriate decision after the Assembly session ends. Otherwise, the court itself would issue an appropriate order in the matter, they warned.
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