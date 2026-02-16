ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Marching Towards One Trillion Dollar Economic Growth, Says Jayaranjan

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is marching towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Prof J. Jayaranjan said on Monday. Speaking to reporters after the ‘Tamil Nadu Economic Survey 2025-26’ was submitted to Chief Minister M K Stalin, Jayaranjan said the report, comprising around 260 pages, outlines the state’s economic growth and sectoral changes over the past five years.

Addressing the media at the State Planning Commission office meeting hall in Chepauk, Chennai, Jayaranjan said that Tamil Nadu is ahead in higher education enrollment. "Tamil Nadu has a higher proportion of elderly population and a relatively lower share of young people. The state's industrial structure is strong, and it has achieved tremendous growth in the production of electronic devices".

Referring to agriculture, Jayaranjan said the sector’s contribution in Tamil Nadu is decreasing, and only 25 per cent of the population in the state is engaged in it. He added that agriculture is a tough job, and freeing people from it is a huge task. “The contribution of machinery in the agricultural sector should be increased,” he stated.

Jayaranjan said the manufacturing sector has been a key driver of growth. The production of electronics and vehicle components in Tamil Nadu adds value to those products and exports them to foreign countries in large quantities, he said. He pointed to increasing production of non-leather footwear in the state, noting strong global demand and significant employment potential for women.