Tamil Nadu: Man Shot In Leg By Police Officer During Questioning Over Illegal Liquor Sale
The accused allegedly attacked the officer with a wooden log during the clash.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Tenkasi: A police sub-inspector shot at and injured a man allegedly involved in the illegal sale of palm toddy following a confrontation in Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
According to sources, the police received a tip-off about palm toddy being sold in the Maruthamuthur area near Alangulam in the district. Soon, a team led by sub-inspector Isakki Raj conducted a surprise inspection in the locality.
The police identified a man named Manikandan, who was allegedly engaged in the illegal sale of toddy. When officers attempted to question him, an argument reportedly broke out between Manikandan and sub-inspector Isakki Raj.
The verbal altercation escalated into a physical clash, with both persons reportedly engaging in a scuffle. It is also alleged that Manikandan attacked the officer with a wooden log during the clash.
In response, and reportedly in self-defence, sub-inspector Isakki Raj used his service firearm and shot at Manikandan in both legs. The injured suspect and the police officer were soon taken to Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Superintendent of Police Mayilvahanan visited the hospital and directed an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the incident. A heavy police contingent has also been deployed on the hospital premises. According to sources, allegations of illegal liquor and the sale of narcotic substances have been reported in several parts of Tamil Nadu in recent times.
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