ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Man Shot In Leg By Police Officer During Questioning Over Illegal Liquor Sale

Tenkasi: A police sub-inspector shot at and injured a man allegedly involved in the illegal sale of palm toddy following a confrontation in Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

According to sources, the police received a tip-off about palm toddy being sold in the Maruthamuthur area near Alangulam in the district. Soon, a team led by sub-inspector Isakki Raj conducted a surprise inspection in the locality.