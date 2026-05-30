ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Man Sentenced To 61 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Assaulting And Impregnating Minor Relative

Sivaganga: The Special POCSO Court in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 61 years of imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 17-year-old minor girl.

The convict, identified as Karuppusamy, is a daily wage labourer from Sivaganga. According to police, the incident took place in 2022 when he allegedly sexually assaulted the Class 11 student, who is the daughter of one of his relatives, on multiple occasions. The abuse came to light after the teenager fell ill and was taken to a hospital by her parents, where doctors informed that she was seven months pregnant.

The girl’s family lodged a complaint at the Sivaganga All-Women Police Station. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Karuppusamy. He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

The case was heard at the Sivaganga District POCSO Special Court. After completion of the trial and final arguments, Special Judge Rohini delivered the verdict on May 29, holding Karuppusamy guilty after the charges against him were proved.

The court sentenced him to a total of 61 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 4,000. The judge also directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the survivor.

Full details of the verdict: