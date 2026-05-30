Tamil Nadu Man Sentenced To 61 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Assaulting And Impregnating Minor Relative
According to police, the incident took place in 2022 when he allegedly sexually assaulted the Class 11 student,
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:08 AM IST
Sivaganga: The Special POCSO Court in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 61 years of imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 17-year-old minor girl.
The convict, identified as Karuppusamy, is a daily wage labourer from Sivaganga. According to police, the incident took place in 2022 when he allegedly sexually assaulted the Class 11 student, who is the daughter of one of his relatives, on multiple occasions. The abuse came to light after the teenager fell ill and was taken to a hospital by her parents, where doctors informed that she was seven months pregnant.
The girl’s family lodged a complaint at the Sivaganga All-Women Police Station. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Karuppusamy. He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
The case was heard at the Sivaganga District POCSO Special Court. After completion of the trial and final arguments, Special Judge Rohini delivered the verdict on May 29, holding Karuppusamy guilty after the charges against him were proved.
The court sentenced him to a total of 61 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 4,000. The judge also directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the survivor.
Full details of the verdict:
The court sentenced Karuppusamy to one year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for threatening the minor girl.
He was further awarded 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 for repeatedly sexually assaulting the minor.
The court also sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 for impregnating the minor girl as a result of the sexual assault.
Additionally, he was awarded 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 for committing the offence despite knowing that the survivor was the daughter of his relative.
The judge ordered that all the sentences be served consecutively, taking the total prison term to 61 years.
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