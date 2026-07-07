Tamil Nadu: Man Murders Wife, Then Burns Her Body And Dumps Ashes In A Well
Police say many cases, including murder and assault, were already pending against the accused husband, Prabhakaran.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Madurai: A man allegedly killed his young wife and burned her body in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, and then surrendered to police on Tuesday, four days after committing the crime.
The accused Prabhakaran (30), a native of Kottakudi near Melur in Madurai district, was married to Karthika (24). The couple had a 3-year-old daughter as well.
On Tuesday morning, he surrendered to the Village Administrative Officer Chellam, claiming that he had killed his wife and thrown her ashes into a well.
Prabhakaran told police he was "suspicious" that his wife was involved in a love affair with another person.
He told the officer that he killed Karthika on the night of July 3, after calling her to their field. "He said he killed her, burned her body and dumped the ashes in a nearby well," a police official said.
Police sources said there were existing cases of assault against Prabhakaran. They said there were repeated instances of arguments between the couple. Karthika had come to stay at her mother's house recently. A few days ago, Prabhakaran pacified Karthika and brought her back to his house, after which he executed his plan to kill her.
Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police Siva Kumar, along with his team, went to the murder scene and conducted a detailed investigation. The police also called upon a forensics team, which took samples of the ashes from the field where Karthika was murdered, after which Prabhakaran was formally arrested.
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