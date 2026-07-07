ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Man Murders Wife, Then Burns Her Body And Dumps Ashes In A Well

Prabhakarn, who has many pending cases against him killed his own wife in their field, burnt her body and immersed her ashes in a nearby well ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: A man allegedly killed his young wife and burned her body in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, and then surrendered to police on Tuesday, four days after committing the crime.

The accused Prabhakaran (30), a native of Kottakudi near Melur in Madurai district, was married to Karthika (24). The couple had a 3-year-old daughter as well.

On Tuesday morning, he surrendered to the Village Administrative Officer Chellam, claiming that he had killed his wife and thrown her ashes into a well.

Prabhakaran told police he was "suspicious" that his wife was involved in a love affair with another person.