ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Man Dies By Suicide, Daughter Follows Suit

Chennai: In a gruesome incident, a man died by suicide in the Vadapalani area of Tamil Nadu's Chennai in despair over not being able to get his daughter married, police said. Unable to bear with it, the daughter also ended her life.

The deceased man has been identified by Krishnakumar (57), a resident of the Gangaiamman Kovil area. He was an auto driver and had two daughters. While the elder daughter, Brinda, lives with her husband in Ambattur, the younger daughter, Pakiya (30), has been living with her parents, police said.

It has been learnt that Krishnakumar had been suffering from mental distress for a long time, as Pakiya was not getting married. Amid this, Krishnakumar left home on March 7 and did not return home for a long time. His wife and daughter searched for him in many places, but couldn't trace him. On the night of March 8, the wife found Krishnakumar's cell phone in the dilapidated well at the back of the house and informed her daughter.