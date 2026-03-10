Tamil Nadu Man Dies By Suicide, Daughter Follows Suit
Police said Krishnakumar (57) of Chennai's Gangaiamman Kovil area was under mental stress as he was not able to get his 30-year-old daughter, Pakiya, married.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Chennai: In a gruesome incident, a man died by suicide in the Vadapalani area of Tamil Nadu's Chennai in despair over not being able to get his daughter married, police said. Unable to bear with it, the daughter also ended her life.
The deceased man has been identified by Krishnakumar (57), a resident of the Gangaiamman Kovil area. He was an auto driver and had two daughters. While the elder daughter, Brinda, lives with her husband in Ambattur, the younger daughter, Pakiya (30), has been living with her parents, police said.
It has been learnt that Krishnakumar had been suffering from mental distress for a long time, as Pakiya was not getting married. Amid this, Krishnakumar left home on March 7 and did not return home for a long time. His wife and daughter searched for him in many places, but couldn't trace him. On the night of March 8, the wife found Krishnakumar's cell phone in the dilapidated well at the back of the house and informed her daughter.
When Pakiya reached there, she was shocked to see Krishnakumar's body near the wall. She immediately took her mother inside, locked her in a room and committed suicide in the kitchen. Her mother called Brinda to inform her about the matter. She rushed to the spot and rescued her mother. Later, Pakiya was also rescued and taken to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared her dead after examining.
After being informed of Brinda's husband, Vamsi, personnel from Vadapalani police station and the fire department rescued Krishnakumar's body from the well. Both bodies have been sent for autopsy. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched.
Police said preliminary investigations revealed that Krishnakumar took the drastic decision in despair over not being able to get his daughter married even after she turned 30. Unable to bear the father's loss, Pakiya also committed suicide.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
