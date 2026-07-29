ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Man Arrested For Tricking Women Into Shaving Heads With Promise Of Rs 15,000 Government Aid

The 63-year-old woman several women in her neighbourhood and among her relatives. ( ETV Bharat )

Salem: The Attur police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly tricking women into shaving their heads by falsely claiming that a disease was spreading through hair and that the government was offering financial assistance to those who shaved their heads as a preventive measure.

The accused has been identified as Satish Kumar (39), a resident of the Jayankondam area of Ariyalur district.

According to the police, the incident came to light after an unidentified man contacted a 63-year-old woman from the Puthu Kothambadi area near Attur in Salem district over the phone. The caller allegedly told the woman that a disease was spreading through hair and that the government had launched a scheme under which people could receive financial assistance if they shaved their heads to prevent the spread of the disease.

He reportedly claimed that women would be given Rs 15,000, college students Rs 45,000 and men Rs 5,000 under the purported scheme.

The caller also allegedly told the woman that women who shaved their heads would be given tokens to claim the money from the government. He reportedly claimed that 18 such tokens had been allotted to women in the Puthu Kothambadi area and that the tokens could be collected from the Attur taluk office.

To convince the woman that the scheme was genuine, the caller allegedly sent her WhatsApp photographs purportedly showing women shaving their heads and receiving money.

Believing the claims to be genuine, the 63-year-old woman reportedly informed several women in her neighbourhood and among her relatives. Subsequently, three elderly women went together to a salon and had their heads shaved.