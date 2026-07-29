Tamil Nadu: Man Arrested For Tricking Women Into Shaving Heads With Promise Of Rs 15,000 Government Aid
The incident came to light after an unidentified man contacted a 63-year-old woman telling her that a disease was spreading through hair.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Salem: The Attur police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly tricking women into shaving their heads by falsely claiming that a disease was spreading through hair and that the government was offering financial assistance to those who shaved their heads as a preventive measure.
The accused has been identified as Satish Kumar (39), a resident of the Jayankondam area of Ariyalur district.
According to the police, the incident came to light after an unidentified man contacted a 63-year-old woman from the Puthu Kothambadi area near Attur in Salem district over the phone. The caller allegedly told the woman that a disease was spreading through hair and that the government had launched a scheme under which people could receive financial assistance if they shaved their heads to prevent the spread of the disease.
He reportedly claimed that women would be given Rs 15,000, college students Rs 45,000 and men Rs 5,000 under the purported scheme.
The caller also allegedly told the woman that women who shaved their heads would be given tokens to claim the money from the government. He reportedly claimed that 18 such tokens had been allotted to women in the Puthu Kothambadi area and that the tokens could be collected from the Attur taluk office.
To convince the woman that the scheme was genuine, the caller allegedly sent her WhatsApp photographs purportedly showing women shaving their heads and receiving money.
Believing the claims to be genuine, the 63-year-old woman reportedly informed several women in her neighbourhood and among her relatives. Subsequently, three elderly women went together to a salon and had their heads shaved.
After the women completed the procedure, they reportedly attempted to contact the caller to collect the promised financial assistance. However, his phone was switched off.
The women then went to the Attur taluk office, where the caller had allegedly told them to collect the tokens. When they explained the incident to officials, they were informed that no such government scheme existed and that they had apparently been deceived.
Shocked by what had happened, the women subsequently approached the Attur police and lodged a complaint.
During the investigation, police traced the phone number and identified the caller as Satish Kumar. A police team subsequently arrested him on the night of July 28.
During interrogation, Satish Kumar allegedly told police that he had made the phone call as a prank and had falsely told the woman that she would receive Rs 15,000 from the government if she shaved her head. He reportedly claimed that he switched off his phone after making the call and only later came to know that the women had actually believed him and shaved their heads.
The police have registered a case against him under relevant provisions of law and taken further action.
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