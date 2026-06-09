ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Sister After Argument Over Mobile Phone Conversation

Tirunelveli: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his elder sister to death in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district. The two were in a heated argument over her speaking to a male friend on her mobile phone.

The incident took place in Suthamalli Mela village, where the victim, Ramalakshmi (23), lived with her family. She was employed at a private company in the SIPCOT industrial estate in Gangaikondan.

According to police, Ramalakshmi's parents, Arumugam and Kannagi, were attending to their cattle in a shed behind the house on Sunday night, while Ramalakshmi was inside the residence. Her younger brother, Muthukrishnan (21), who works as a cashier at a hotel in Nanguneri, was also at home.