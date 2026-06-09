Tamil Nadu Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Sister After Argument Over Mobile Phone Conversation
Muthukrishnan saw Ramalakshmi talking to a male friend on her mobile phone and objected. An argument reportedly broke out between the siblings, which escalated.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 11:38 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his elder sister to death in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district. The two were in a heated argument over her speaking to a male friend on her mobile phone.
The incident took place in Suthamalli Mela village, where the victim, Ramalakshmi (23), lived with her family. She was employed at a private company in the SIPCOT industrial estate in Gangaikondan.
According to police, Ramalakshmi's parents, Arumugam and Kannagi, were attending to their cattle in a shed behind the house on Sunday night, while Ramalakshmi was inside the residence. Her younger brother, Muthukrishnan (21), who works as a cashier at a hotel in Nanguneri, was also at home.
Investigators said Muthukrishnan saw Ramalakshmi talking to a male friend on her mobile phone and objected. An argument reportedly broke out between the siblings, which escalated.
Police alleged that Muthukrishnan picked up a sickle from the house and attacked his sister multiple times. Ramalakshmi suffered injuries and collapsed. After receiving information about the incident, Suthamalli police reached the house and shifted the woman to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead upon examination.
Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, police registered a murder case and arrested Muthukrishnan. During the investigation, police learned that the family had been searching for a suitable groom for Ramalakshmi. Officers said Muthukrishnan had previously expressed disapproval over her alleged relationship with another man and had reportedly warned her about maintaining contact with him. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.
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