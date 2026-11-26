ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin Flags Deteriorating Law And Order, Seeks Governor's Intervention

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin (second from right) and DMK leaders with Governor Rajendra V Arlekar after submitting a representation on deteriorating law and order situation in the state at Lok Bhavan on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin has urged Governor Rajendra V Arlekar to intervene over what he described as a deteriorating law and order situation in the State, alleging that the government was failing to take action against ruling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party legislators and functionaries accused of serious offences.

In a representation submitted to the Governor at Lok Bhavan here on Thursday (November 26), Udhayanidhi, son of main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former chief minister M K Stalin, cited alleged sexual harassment of a woman District Collector by TVK MLA from Kallarkurichi C Arul Vignesh, an alleged assault involving the Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar, also TVK MLA from Thuraiyur, crimes against women and children, missing children and reported deaths in police or judicial custody.

The representation also raised concerns over narcotics seizures by central agencies and the alleged involvement of the TVK functionaries in drug-related cases.

On the District Collector's complaint, Udhayanidhi alleged that a representation submitted to the Chief Secretary on July 31, 2026, remained unaddressed for nearly four months and that an FIR was registered only after the matter reached the Madras High court. he also criticised the Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar for publicly describing the issue as a personal matter.

The representation cited alleged incidents involving TVK functionaries in Aynavaram, Karamadai and alandur, besides an alleged assault by the Deputy Speaker on a citizen who had approached hom seeking drinking water and other civic amenities. It also sought an inquiry into allegations that a Samayapuram police inspector pressured the victim in the Thuraiyur assault case to record a video retracting his allegations.

LOP Seeks CBI Probe Into Collector's Plaint

Among his key requests, the Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition urged the Governor to seek a comprehensive report from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay undet Article 167(b) of the Constitution on the state's law and order situation since June 2026.

He also sought an explanation from the government over the handling of the collector's complaint and urged it to to arrest MLA Arul Vignesh, preserve digital evidence and transfer case to the Central bureau Investigation (CBI) for an independent, time-bound probe.

On the alleged assault involving the Deputy Speaker, he sought registration of an FIR naming M Ravisankar and others allegedly involved, along with an independent inquiry into the police inspector's alleged role.

The representation further called for action against the Chief secretary under the All-India Service rules and asked the Governor to draw the Chief Minister's attention to the Law Minister's public remarks.

Raises custodial deaths, missing children

Udhayanidhi sought a dedicated State-level mechanism to trace missing children and a statewide alert system. He also called for every custodial death to be reported to the National Human rights Commission within 24 hours, followed by a magisterial inquiry and videographed post-mortem.

He urged the government to operationalise the State Security Commission and Police Complaints Authority in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions in the Prakash Singh case.