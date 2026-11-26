Tamil Nadu: LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin Flags Deteriorating Law And Order, Seeks Governor's Intervention
LoP cited sexual harassment of a District Collector by TVK MLA , an assault involving Deputy Speaker, crimes against women, missing children and custodial deaths.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin has urged Governor Rajendra V Arlekar to intervene over what he described as a deteriorating law and order situation in the State, alleging that the government was failing to take action against ruling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party legislators and functionaries accused of serious offences.
In a representation submitted to the Governor at Lok Bhavan here on Thursday (November 26), Udhayanidhi, son of main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former chief minister M K Stalin, cited alleged sexual harassment of a woman District Collector by TVK MLA from Kallarkurichi C Arul Vignesh, an alleged assault involving the Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar, also TVK MLA from Thuraiyur, crimes against women and children, missing children and reported deaths in police or judicial custody.
The representation also raised concerns over narcotics seizures by central agencies and the alleged involvement of the TVK functionaries in drug-related cases.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Guindy. He submitted a memorandum seeking action on the law and order situation and the drug menace in Tamil Nadu. He also urged the transfer of the Kallakurichi MLA case to the CBI (Source: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Office)— IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2026
On the District Collector's complaint, Udhayanidhi alleged that a representation submitted to the Chief Secretary on July 31, 2026, remained unaddressed for nearly four months and that an FIR was registered only after the matter reached the Madras High court. he also criticised the Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar for publicly describing the issue as a personal matter.
The representation cited alleged incidents involving TVK functionaries in Aynavaram, Karamadai and alandur, besides an alleged assault by the Deputy Speaker on a citizen who had approached hom seeking drinking water and other civic amenities. It also sought an inquiry into allegations that a Samayapuram police inspector pressured the victim in the Thuraiyur assault case to record a video retracting his allegations.
LOP Seeks CBI Probe Into Collector's Plaint
Among his key requests, the Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition urged the Governor to seek a comprehensive report from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay undet Article 167(b) of the Constitution on the state's law and order situation since June 2026.
He also sought an explanation from the government over the handling of the collector's complaint and urged it to to arrest MLA Arul Vignesh, preserve digital evidence and transfer case to the Central bureau Investigation (CBI) for an independent, time-bound probe.
On the alleged assault involving the Deputy Speaker, he sought registration of an FIR naming M Ravisankar and others allegedly involved, along with an independent inquiry into the police inspector's alleged role.
The representation further called for action against the Chief secretary under the All-India Service rules and asked the Governor to draw the Chief Minister's attention to the Law Minister's public remarks.
PRESS RELEASE The details of the representation submitted by Thiru. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, to the Hon’ble Governor during their meeting at Lok Bhavan this morning (26-11-2026) are as follows: The Hon’ble Governor’s attention has been drawn to the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu over the past six months, the alleged failure of the State machinery to take lawful action against ruling-party legislators and functionaries, and growing concerns over the safety of civil servants and citizens. The representation highlights the alleged sexual harassment of a woman District Collector by ruling-party MLA Thiru. C. Arul Vignesh, the failure to act on her complaint submitted to the Chief Secretary on 31-07-2026 for nearly four months, the registration of an FIR only after the matter came before the High Court, and the Law Minister’s public characterisation of the issue as a personal matter. The Hon’ble Governor’s attention has also been drawn to the alleged assault by the Deputy Speaker on a citizen who approached him with a petition seeking drinking water and other civic amenities; allegations against ruling-party functionaries in Ayanavaram, Karamadai and Alandur; crimes against women and children; incidents of missing children; and at least nine reported deaths involving police detention or judicial custody. The representation further highlights the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics by central agencies, including 137 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam and 71.24 kg of heroin in Chennai, and the reported arrests of ruling-party functionaries in narcotics cases. It emphasises the need for a comprehensive investigation into the networks and financial transactions behind these operations. In view of the above, the following requests have been placed before the Hon’ble Governor: 1. Call for a comprehensive report from the Chief Minister under Article 167(b) of the Constitution on the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu since June 2026, covering every incident cited in the representation and the action taken thereon. 2. Seek an explanation from the State Government as to why the complaint submitted on 31-07-2026 concerning the alleged sexual harassment of a woman District Collector by a ruling-party MLA was referred to the ruling party’s leadership instead of being forwarded to the police or placed before an Internal Committee. 3. Advise the State Government to arrest Thiru. C. Arul Vignesh, MLA, preserve all digital evidence and transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an independent and time-bound investigation. 4. Advise the State Government to register an FIR in the Thuraiyur assault case naming the Deputy Speaker and all others involved, and order an independent inquiry into the alleged role of the Samayapuram Police Inspector in coercing the victim into recording a video retracting his allegations. 5. Bring the conduct of the Chief Secretary to the notice of the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, for appropriate action under the All India Services rules, and draw the Chief Minister’s attention to the Law Minister’s public statement. 6. Advise the State Government to establish a dedicated cell with a statewide alert mechanism to trace missing children; report every custodial death to the National Human Rights Commission within 24 hours; ensure a magisterial inquiry and a videographed post-mortem in each such case; and operationalise the State Security Commission and Police Complaints Authority in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions in the Prakash Singh case. 7. Keep the Union Government informed of the situation should the State Government fail to take appropriate action. 8. Recommend to the Government of India that the Enforcement Directorate register cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with the Nagapattinam methamphetamine seizure, the Madhavaram heroin seizure and related cases, and trace, attach and confiscate the proceeds of crime. 9. Recommend a comprehensive and coordinated investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into the financiers, suppliers, storage facilities, maritime trafficking routes and protectors of these narcotics networks, involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA) wherever links to terror financing or foreign networks emerge. 10. Ensure that the investigation specifically examines whether persons in positions of power, including ruling-party office-bearers, elected representatives and government officials, facilitated, financed, protected or benefited from these narcotics consignments. 11. Call for information from the Chief Minister under Article 167(b) of the Constitution on the number of narcotics cases registered by the Tamil Nadu Police since May 2026, the quantities of narcotics seized by State agencies as compared with central agencies, and the action taken against ruling-party functionaries named in narcotics cases. Thiru. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition, has urged the Hon’ble Governor to discharge his constitutional responsibilities and take appropriate measures to ensure that the law protects the vulnerable and holds the powerful accountable, irrespective of who stands accused. ------------ செய்திக் குறிப்பு இன்று (26-11-2026) காலை, சட்டமன்ற எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர் திரு. உதயநிதி ஸ்டாலின் அவர்கள், மாண்புமிகு ஆளுநர் அவர்களை மக்கள் மாளிகையில் சந்தித்து வழங்கிய புகார் மனுவின் விவரம் வருமாறு: தமிழ்நாட்டில் கடந்த ஆறு மாதங்களாகச் சட்டம் - ஒழுங்கு சீர்குலைந்து வருவது, ஆளுங்கட்சியைச் சேர்ந்த சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர்கள் மற்றும் நிர்வாகிகள் மீதான குற்றச்சாட்டுகளில் சட்டப்படியான நடவடிக்கைகள் மேற்கொள்ளப்படாதது, அரசு அதிகாரிகள் மற்றும் பொதுமக்களின் பாதுகாப்பு கேள்விக்குறியாகியிருப்பது ஆகியவை குறித்து மாண்புமிகு ஆளுநரின் கவனத்திற்குக் கொண்டுசெல்லப்பட்டுள்ளது. மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் ஒருவருக்கு ஆளுங்கட்சி சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர் திரு. சி. அருள் விக்னேஷ் பாலியல் தொல்லை அளித்ததாக எழுந்துள்ள புகாரில், 31-07-2026 அன்றே தலைமைச் செயலாளரிடம் புகார் அளிக்கப்பட்டும், ஏறத்தாழ நான்கு மாதங்களாக நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கப்படாதது; உயர்நீதிமன்றத்தில் வழக்கு விசாரணைக்கு வந்த பின்னரே முதல் தகவல் அறிக்கை பதிவு செய்யப்பட்டது; சட்டத்துறை அமைச்சர் இவ்விவகாரத்தைத் தனிப்பட்ட பிரச்சினையாகக் குறிப்பிட்டது ஆகியவை சுட்டிக்காட்டப்பட்டுள்ளன. மேலும், குடிநீர் உள்ளிட்ட அடிப்படை வசதிகள் கோரி மனு அளிக்கச் சென்ற பொதுமக்களில் ஒருவரைச் சட்டமன்றத் துணைத் தலைவர் தாக்கியதாக எழுந்துள்ள புகார், அயனாவரம், காரமடை, ஆலந்தூர் ஆகிய இடங்களில் ஆளுங்கட்சி நிர்வாகிகள் மீது எழுந்துள்ள குற்றச்சாட்டுகள், பெண்கள் மற்றும் குழந்தைகளுக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள், குழந்தைகள் காணாமல் போகும் சம்பவங்கள், காவல் மற்றும் நீதிமன்றக் காவலில் நிகழ்ந்துள்ள குறைந்தது ஒன்பது மரணங்கள் உள்ளிட்டவை குறித்து ஆளுநரின் கவனத்திற்குக் கொண்டுசெல்லப்பட்டுள்ளது. நாகப்பட்டினத்தில் 137 கிலோ மெத்தாம்பெட்டமைன், சென்னையில் 71.24 கிலோ ஹெராயின் உள்ளிட்ட பெருமளவிலான போதைப்பொருட்கள் ஒன்றிய அரசின் அமைப்புகளால் பறிமுதல் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதையும், போதைப்பொருள் கடத்தல் வழக்குகளில் ஆளுங்கட்சி நிர்வாகிகள் கைது செய்யப்பட்டிருப்பதையும் சுட்டிக்காட்டி, இவற்றின் பின்னணியில் உள்ள வலையமைப்பு மற்றும் பணப் பரிவர்த்தனைகள் குறித்து விரிவான விசாரணை மேற்கொள்ள வேண்டியதன் அவசியமும் வலியுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது. இவற்றின் அடிப்படையில், மாண்புமிகு ஆளுநர் அவர்களிடம் பின்வரும் கோரிக்கைகள் முன்வைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன: 1. இந்திய அரசியலமைப்புச் சட்டத்தின் பிரிவு 167(b)-இன்கீழ், ஜூன் 2026 முதல் தமிழ்நாட்டின் சட்டம் - ஒழுங்கு நிலவரம் குறித்தும், புகார் மனுவில் குறிப்பிடப்பட்டுள்ள ஒவ்வொரு சம்பவத்திலும் மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்ட நடவடிக்கைகள் குறித்தும் முதலமைச்சரிடம் விரிவான அறிக்கை கோர வேண்டும். 2. மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் ஒருவருக்கு ஆளுங்கட்சி சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர் பாலியல் தொல்லை அளித்ததாக 31-07-2026 அன்று அளிக்கப்பட்ட புகாரை, காவல்துறைக்கோ, உள்புகார் குழுவுக்கோ அனுப்பாமல் ஆளுங்கட்சித் தலைமையின் கவனத்திற்குக் கொண்டு சென்றது ஏன் என்பது குறித்து அரசிடம் விளக்கம் கோர வேண்டும். 3. சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர் திரு. சி. அருள் விக்னேஷைக் கைது செய்யவும், மின்னணு ஆதாரங்களைப் பாதுகாக்கவும், குறிப்பிட்ட காலக்கெடுவுக்குள் விசாரணையை நிறைவு செய்யும் வகையில் இவ்வழக்கை சி.பி.ஐ. விசாரணைக்கு மாற்றவும் தமிழ்நாடு அரசுக்கு அறிவுறுத்த வேண்டும். 4. துறையூரில் பொதுமக்களில் ஒருவர் தாக்கப்பட்டதாக எழுந்துள்ள புகாரில், சட்டமன்றத் துணைத் தலைவர் உள்ளிட்ட சம்பந்தப்பட்ட அனைவரின் பெயர்களையும் குறிப்பிட்டு முதல் தகவல் அறிக்கை பதிவு செய்யவும், புகாரை மறுத்துப் பேசுமாறு பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர் மிரட்டப்பட்டதாக எழுந்துள்ள குற்றச்சாட்டில் சமயபுரம் காவல் ஆய்வாளரின் பங்கு குறித்து சுயாதீன விசாரணை நடத்தவும் அரசுக்கு அறிவுறுத்த வேண்டும். 5. தலைமைச் செயலாளரின் செயல்பாடுகள் குறித்து அனைத்திந்தியப் பணிகள் விதிகளின்கீழ் நடவடிக்கை மேற்கொள்ள, ஒன்றிய அரசின் பணியாளர் மற்றும் பயிற்சித் துறையின் கவனத்திற்குக் கொண்டு செல்ல வேண்டும். சட்டத்துறை அமைச்சரின் பொறுப்பற்ற பொதுவெளிக் கருத்து குறித்து முதலமைச்சரின் கவனத்திற்குக் கொண்டு செல்ல வேண்டும். 6. காணாமல் போன குழந்தைகளைக் கண்டறிய மாநில அளவிலான எச்சரிக்கை அமைப்புடன் கூடிய தனிப்பிரிவை உருவாக்க வேண்டும். காவல் மரணங்கள் குறித்து 24 மணி நேரத்திற்குள் தேசிய மனித உரிமைகள் ஆணையத்திற்குத் தகவல் தெரிவிக்கவும், நீதித்துறை நடுவர் விசாரணை மற்றும் காணொலிப் பதிவுடன் கூடிய உடற்கூராய்வு மேற்கொள்ளவும் அரசுக்கு அறிவுறுத்த வேண்டும். உச்சநீதிமன்றத்தின் பிரகாஷ் சிங் வழக்குத் தீர்ப்பின்படி மாநிலப் பாதுகாப்பு ஆணையம் மற்றும் காவல்துறை புகார் ஆணையத்தைச் செயல்பாட்டிற்குக் கொண்டுவர வேண்டும். 7. மேற்கண்ட விவகாரங்களில் தமிழ்நாடு அரசு உரிய நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கத் தவறினால், மாநிலத்தின் நிலவரம் குறித்து ஒன்றிய அரசுக்குத் தெரிவிக்க வேண்டும். 8. நாகப்பட்டினம் மற்றும் மாதவரத்தில் பறிமுதல் செய்யப்பட்ட போதைப்பொருட்கள் மற்றும் தொடர்புடைய வழக்குகளில், சட்டவிரோதப் பணப் பரிவர்த்தனைத் தடுப்புச் சட்டம், 2002-இன்கீழ் அமலாக்கத்துறை வழக்குப் பதிவு செய்து, குற்றத்தின் மூலம் ஈட்டப்பட்ட சொத்துகளைக் கண்டறிந்து, முடக்கி, பறிமுதல் செய்ய ஒன்றிய அரசுக்குப் பரிந்துரைக்க வேண்டும். 9. போதைப்பொருள் கடத்தலுக்கான நிதி ஆதாரங்கள், விநியோக வலையமைப்பு, சேமிப்பிடங்கள், கடல்வழிக் கடத்தல் மற்றும் அதற்குப் பாதுகாப்பு அளிப்பவர்கள் குறித்து வருவாய்ப் புலனாய்வு இயக்குநரகம் (DRI), போதைப்பொருள் தடுப்புப் பிரிவு (NCB) ஆகியவை ஒருங்கிணைந்த விசாரணை மேற்கொள்ளவும், பயங்கரவாதத்திற்கான நிதியுதவி அல்லது வெளிநாட்டு வலையமைப்புகளுடனான தொடர்புகள் தெரியவந்தால் தேசியப் புலனாய்வு முகமையும் (NIA) விசாரணை மேற்கொள்ளவும் பரிந்துரைக்க வேண்டும். 10. போதைப்பொருள் கடத்தலுக்கு ஆளுங்கட்சி நிர்வாகிகள், மக்கள் பிரதிநிதிகள், அரசு அதிகாரிகள் உள்ளிட்ட அதிகாரத்தில் இருப்பவர்கள் துணைபுரிந்துள்ளார்களா, நிதியுதவி அல்லது பாதுகாப்பு அளித்துள்ளார்களா, அதன் மூலம் ஆதாயம் அடைந்துள்ளார்களா என்பது குறித்து விசாரணை மேற்கொள்ளப்படுவதை உறுதிசெய்ய வேண்டும். 11. மே 2026 முதல் தமிழ்நாடு காவல்துறையால் பதிவு செய்யப்பட்ட போதைப்பொருள் வழக்குகளின் எண்ணிக்கை, மாநில மற்றும் ஒன்றிய அரசின் அமைப்புகளால் பறிமுதல் செய்யப்பட்ட போதைப்பொருட்களின் அளவு, போதைப்பொருள் வழக்குகளில் தொடர்புடையதாகக் குறிப்பிடப்பட்டுள்ள ஆளுங்கட்சி நிர்வாகிகள் மீது மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்ட நடவடிக்கைகள் ஆகியவை குறித்து அரசியலமைப்புச் சட்டத்தின் பிரிவு 167(b)-இன்கீழ் முதலமைச்சரிடம் அறிக்கை கோர வேண்டும். குற்றச்சாட்டுகளுக்கு உள்ளானவர்கள் யாராக இருந்தாலும், சட்டம் எளிய மக்களுக்குப் பாதுகாப்பாகவும், அதிகாரத்தில் இருப்பவர்களைக் கட்டுப்படுத்துவதாகவும் அமைந்திட, மாண்புமிகு ஆளுநர் அவர்கள் தமது அரசியலமைப்புச் சட்டக் கடமைகளுக்கு உட்பட்டு உரிய நடவடிக்கைகளை மேற்கொள்ள வேண்டும் எனச் சட்டமன்ற எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர் திரு. உதயநிதி ஸ்டாலின் அவர்கள் வலியுறுத்தியுள்ளார். #DMK4TN @Udhaystalin @lokbhavan_tn— DMK Youth Wing (@dmk_youthwing) November 26, 2026
Raises custodial deaths, missing children
Udhayanidhi sought a dedicated State-level mechanism to trace missing children and a statewide alert system. He also called for every custodial death to be reported to the National Human rights Commission within 24 hours, followed by a magisterial inquiry and videographed post-mortem.
He urged the government to operationalise the State Security Commission and Police Complaints Authority in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions in the Prakash Singh case.
The representation also asked the Governor to keep the Union Government informed if the State failed to take appropriate action.
Seeks Central Probe Into Narcotics Networks
Citing the seizure of 137 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam and 71.24 kg of heroin in Chennai, the LOP sought a comprehensive investigation into the networks behind the consignments, including their financiers, suppliers, storage facilities, maritime routes and alleged protectors.
Thiru. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, along with Members of Parliament called on Thiru. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, and presented a memorandum to the Hon’ble Governor at Lok Bhavan, Chennai, today (26.11.2026). @rashtrapatibhvn @VPIndia @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @rajendraarlekar @Udhaystalin @PIB_India @pibchennai @DDNewslive @PTI_News @airnewsalert @ani_digital @DDTamilNews @AIRNews_Chennai— LOK BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@lokbhavan_tn) November 26, 2026
He urged the Governor to recommend that the Enforcement Directorate register cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Nagapattinam methamphetamine seizure, the Madhavaram heroin seizure and related cases, and trace and attach the proceeds of crime.
He also called for coordinated investigations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought in wherever links to terror financing or foreign networks emerge.
The representation sought specific scrutiny of whether ruling-party office-bearers, elected representatives or government officials had facilitated, financed, protected or benefited from the narcotics consignments.
Udhayanidhi also asked the Governor to obtain details from the Chief Minister under Article 167(b) on narcotics cases registered by the Tamil Nadu Police since May 2026, the quantities seized by State agencies compared with central agencies, and action taken against ruling-party functionaries named in drug-related cases.
He urged the Governor to discharge his constitutional responsibilities and ensure that the law protected vulnerable people and held those in positions of power accountable, irrespective of their political standing.
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