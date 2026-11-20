Tamil Nadu Library Book Procurement Row: Madurai Bench Of Madras HC Issues Notices To Three IAS Officers
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has adjourned the case for four weeks and sought all records of book purchases.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ordered to issue notices to three IAS officers, including the former School Education Secretary, over alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for public libraries across Tamil Nadu and the purported failure to implement its earlier directions.
A bench comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and Sumathi of the High Court Madurai bench directed to issue notices to former School Education Secretary Chandramohan, former Public Library Director Jayanthi, and high-level committee member Aarthi, seeking explanations regarding the book procurement process.
The directions were issued during the hearing of a petition filed by Ramasuppu, a resident of Tirunelveli, who alleged that the orders issued by the court in 2024 regarding the purchase of books for public libraries had not been properly implemented.
The petition alleged irregularities in books purchased for Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, Cuddalore and Nellai regional libraries, including the Coimbatore Periyar Arivulagam Library. He said that the book purchase was allegedly carried out without properly following any orders issued by the court.
He sought contempt of court action proceedings against officials responsible for the alleged failure to comply with the court's order.
Court questions selection of books
During the hearing judges questioned the selection process followed by the committees responsible for book procurement.
The judges asked, "This case can be tried under the supervision of Judge Lakshmi Narayanan. Who is the main reason for this mistake? Is there a person responsible for it?"
The government informed the bench that the Public Library Director Jayanthi was also serving as the secretary of the high-level committee member.
Subsequently, the judges instructed that no government lawyers should appear for Public Library Director Jayanthi. Following this, lawyer representing librarian Kamatchi stated, "Perumal Murugan has also recommended some books from Coimbatore arivulagam Public library. My job is to coordinate the selection committee."
The bench asked the librarian, "How many years have you been working in the library?" To this, the lawyer said 19 years. The judge continued, "When Perumal Murugan can detect fake books, can't you? Everyone accepts that a mistake has been made. Who is responsible for it?"
On the part of Kamakshi, it was stated, "The recommendation was made by the Coimbatore Periyar Arivulagam library Recommendation Committee. I was the only one who sent it to the high-level committee. I did not do anything wrong in it. If the details of the recommendation emails are filed, the culprit can be identified."
26,000 books recommended
Following this, the government informed that around 26,000 books have been recommended by the recommendation committee. But many books that were not recommended have been consolidated by the coordination committee and sent to a high-level committee. An investigation is currently underway only regarding the Periyar Arivulagam Library, government stated.
Details have been sought from other libraries while steps have been initiated to freeze another bank account of Mohan of Akal Vikram Publishing House. It was reported that Kamakshi himself was the chairman of the coordination committee.
Subsequently, the government counsel said, "The tender for the purchase of books has been cancelled." To this, the petitioner stated that "the high-level committee has not yet been brought to light."
After recording all arguments, the judges said that the government has informed the Madras High Court about another case filed seeking an investigation into the book procurement scam. We request the judge in charge of investigating cases related to the Anti-Corruption Department to monitor the investigation of this case.
Kamakshi's lawyer stated that some innocent people have been accused in this case and dismissed. The judges said that those who have been dismissed can file separate petitions and get the necessary relief.
Subsequently, the judges ordered notices to be issued to the then School Education Secretary Chandramohan, the then Public Library Director Jayanthi, and high-level committee member Aarthi to explain the book procurement issue.
They also ordered the court to submit all documents related to the book purchase and adjourned the case for 4 weeks.
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