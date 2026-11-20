ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Library Book Procurement Row: Madurai Bench Of Madras HC Issues Notices To Three IAS Officers

Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ordered to issue notices to three IAS officers, including the former School Education Secretary, over alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for public libraries across Tamil Nadu and the purported failure to implement its earlier directions.

A bench comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and Sumathi of the High Court Madurai bench directed to issue notices to former School Education Secretary Chandramohan, former Public Library Director Jayanthi, and high-level committee member Aarthi, seeking explanations regarding the book procurement process.

The directions were issued during the hearing of a petition filed by Ramasuppu, a resident of Tirunelveli, who alleged that the orders issued by the court in 2024 regarding the purchase of books for public libraries had not been properly implemented.

The petition alleged irregularities in books purchased for Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, Cuddalore and Nellai regional libraries, including the Coimbatore Periyar Arivulagam Library. He said that the book purchase was allegedly carried out without properly following any orders issued by the court.

He sought contempt of court action proceedings against officials responsible for the alleged failure to comply with the court's order.

Court questions selection of books

During the hearing judges questioned the selection process followed by the committees responsible for book procurement.

The judges asked, "This case can be tried under the supervision of Judge Lakshmi Narayanan. Who is the main reason for this mistake? Is there a person responsible for it?"

The government informed the bench that the Public Library Director Jayanthi was also serving as the secretary of the high-level committee member.

Subsequently, the judges instructed that no government lawyers should appear for Public Library Director Jayanthi. Following this, lawyer representing librarian Kamatchi stated, "Perumal Murugan has also recommended some books from Coimbatore arivulagam Public library. My job is to coordinate the selection committee."

The bench asked the librarian, "How many years have you been working in the library?" To this, the lawyer said 19 years. The judge continued, "When Perumal Murugan can detect fake books, can't you? Everyone accepts that a mistake has been made. Who is responsible for it?"