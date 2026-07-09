ETV Bharat / state

Tami Nadu: Karur Gears Up For CM Vijay's First Official Visit

Chennai: The stage is all set for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s high-profile visit to Karur on Friday.

The visit marks his first trip to the textile town since assuming office as Chief Minister, and more significantly, his maiden visit to the district after the devastating stampede tragedy in September last year that claimed 41 lives.

Carrying both administrative and emotional significance, the CM is scheduled to meet the families of the stampede victims at the District Collectorate, where he is expected to personally interact with them, official sources said. As part of the state's rehabilitation efforts, he will hand over government appointment orders to one eligible member from each victim's family, fulfilling a key promise made after coming to power. With less than 24 hours left for Vijay's visit, Karur has turned into a hive of frantic activity.