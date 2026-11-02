Tamil Nadu: Kabaddi Star Karthika's Homecoming Turns Contentious As Mother Alleges Extortion, Sports Politics
At Chennai airport, Saranya alleges that individuals demanded ₹10 lakh in the name of a sports official and prevented her from meeting her daughter.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Chennai: The homecoming of Indian women's kabaddi player Karthika, a member of the gold-medal-winning team at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, turned contentious at Chennai International Airport on Monday after her mother, Saranya, levelled allegations of financial exploitation, harassment and attempts to keep the athlete away from her family.
Karthika, who hails from Kanngi Nagar in Chennai, returned to the city following Inda's triumph at the championship, held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from October 23 to 31. The India women's team won the title by defeating Uganda in the final 35-15, while the men's also emerged champions after beating Sri Lanka 54-20.
Relatives, Tamil Nadu teammates and supporters gathered at the Chennai airport to welcome the returning players. However, celebrations gave way to a heated exchange when Saranaya confronted supporters of Karthik's former coach, alleging they they were attempting to prevent her from meeting her daughter.
Coach Denies Personal Animosity
Amid the controversy, India women's team coach Kavitha Selvaraj addressed questions about reports circulating on social media that Karthika had been deliberately left out of the final because of a personal dispute with her. Kavitha denied any animosity and said Karthika herself had expressed an inability to play.
“There is no animosity between Karthika and me. She wept and explicitly stated that she was unable to play, which is why she was kept out of the match. There was no other hidden motive behind this,” Kavitha said.
Responding to questions about sexual harassment allegations against Karthika's former coach, identified as Raji, Kavitha said strict legal action should be taken against anyone found involved in such misconduct. The former coach, 29, was booked under the POCSO Act after a 17-year-old female player, an orphan, accused him of sexual assault starting in June 2026.
Sports Officials Demanded ₹10 Lakh
Saranya alleged that her family had been financially exploited by a group of individuals who claimed that payments were necessary because of sports-related considerations.
“We come from an underprivileged background and were deceived. A large portion of the money my daughter earned was taken from us. They threatened us, saying we had to pay ₹10 lakh to a sports department official named Solai Raja. They claimed it was part of sports politics and a mandatory payment,” she alleged.
According to Saranya, the family was taken to Madurai, where they were allegedly pressured to transfer money to the bank account of a person named Duraipandi. She also alleged that cash was collected and additional amounts were transferred to the account of a woman named Suji.
These claims, including the alleged demand for money on behalf of a government official, have not been independently established. The individuals named by Saranya have not been heard responding to the allegations in the material available for this report.
Saranya also alleged that she had discovered inappropriate conduct by Karthika's former coach, Raji, towards young athletes.
“When I investigated, I learned that he had misbehaved with several children and used highly inappropriate language with my daughter,” she said.
She claimed that her daughter had lodged a complaint against the coach on July 15 and that he was subsequently arrested and remains in custody.
Saranya seeks Vijay's intervention
The Gold Is Ours. The Celebration Is Unstoppable. 🇮🇳🏆🔥 From fierce battles on the mat to priceless moments with the trophy, Team India's men and women celebrate their golden glory at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026. Two teams. Two golds. One proud nation. https://t.co/giD9UvjdQ4— Amateur Kabaddi Federation Of India (@AKFI2026_) November 2, 2026
Saranya further claimed that she had been unable to meet her daughter for the past seven months. She alleged that although Karthika had spoken to her warmly during a police station inquiry two months ago, she had continued to face difficulties in re-establishing contact.
“I came to the airport hoping to see my daughter after her international victory. But these people are keeping her under their control and preventing her from meeting me,” she alleged.
She named several individuals, including Suji, described as a fellow kabaddi player, Solai Raja, Duraipandi, Nagaraj from Theni and Shavas, as being involved in the alleged dispute. She claimed that she had submitted evidence to the police but had yet to see concrete action.
Saranya appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene, seeking an investigation into the alleged financial transactions and assistance in resolving the family dispute.
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