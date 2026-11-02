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Tamil Nadu: Kabaddi Star Karthika's Homecoming Turns Contentious As Mother Alleges Extortion, Sports Politics

Karthika, a member of the gold-medal-winning team at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, being welcomed at chennai airport on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The homecoming of Indian women's kabaddi player Karthika, a member of the gold-medal-winning team at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, turned contentious at Chennai International Airport on Monday after her mother, Saranya, levelled allegations of financial exploitation, harassment and attempts to keep the athlete away from her family.

Karthika, who hails from Kanngi Nagar in Chennai, returned to the city following Inda's triumph at the championship, held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from October 23 to 31. The India women's team won the title by defeating Uganda in the final 35-15, while the men's also emerged champions after beating Sri Lanka 54-20.

Relatives, Tamil Nadu teammates and supporters gathered at the Chennai airport to welcome the returning players. However, celebrations gave way to a heated exchange when Saranaya confronted supporters of Karthik's former coach, alleging they they were attempting to prevent her from meeting her daughter.

Coach Denies Personal Animosity

The India women's kabaddi team with Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship trophy in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. (Special arrangement (@X))

Amid the controversy, India women's team coach Kavitha Selvaraj addressed questions about reports circulating on social media that Karthika had been deliberately left out of the final because of a personal dispute with her. Kavitha denied any animosity and said Karthika herself had expressed an inability to play.

“There is no animosity between Karthika and me. She wept and explicitly stated that she was unable to play, which is why she was kept out of the match. There was no other hidden motive behind this,” Kavitha said.

Responding to questions about sexual harassment allegations against Karthika's former coach, identified as Raji, Kavitha said strict legal action should be taken against anyone found involved in such misconduct. The former coach, 29, was booked under the POCSO Act after a 17-year-old female player, an orphan, accused him of sexual assault starting in June 2026.

Sports Officials Demanded ₹10 Lakh

India women's team emerged champions at Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from October 23 to 31. (Special arrangement (@ProKabaddi))

Saranya alleged that her family had been financially exploited by a group of individuals who claimed that payments were necessary because of sports-related considerations.

“We come from an underprivileged background and were deceived. A large portion of the money my daughter earned was taken from us. They threatened us, saying we had to pay ₹10 lakh to a sports department official named Solai Raja. They claimed it was part of sports politics and a mandatory payment,” she alleged.

According to Saranya, the family was taken to Madurai, where they were allegedly pressured to transfer money to the bank account of a person named Duraipandi. She also alleged that cash was collected and additional amounts were transferred to the account of a woman named Suji.

These claims, including the alleged demand for money on behalf of a government official, have not been independently established. The individuals named by Saranya have not been heard responding to the allegations in the material available for this report.