Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: Two More Escapees Held Taking Total Arrests To 15, Police Search For Remaining Two
Upon interrogating the arrested prisoners, police learnt that remaining escapees were hiding in Ammachiyapuram hill and searches were launched with the help of drones.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Theni: Two more prisoners, Ponmuthu Selvam and Regina, who escaped from the Thekkampatti Jail in Andipatti in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, were arrested on Wednesday and the police are currently searching for two others, reportedly hiding in the Ammachiyapuram hill, with the help of drones.
Of the 17 prisoners who had escaped on Monday after allegedly attacking prison guards on duty, five were arrested on Tuesday morning, followed by eight more later in the day. On Wednesday, two were arrested, taking the total arrests to 15.
Seventeen special teams were formed and searches were carried out with the operation intensifying in the hilly terrains to nab those hiding in the mountains
The thirteen inmates who were caught till Tuesday were interrogated and it was revealed that the four were hiding in the Ammachiyapuram hill behind the Thekkampatti Jail.
Based on this information, the police cordoned off the Ammachiyapuram hill area on October 27 and a search operation began. Achieving no progress till Wednesday morning, hundreds of police personnel started climbing the hill from all sides.
The police said that four prisoners, Regin, Ponmuthu Selvam, Meenakshi Sundaram and Tirupati, were hiding in the hills. Among them, Ponmuthu Selvam and Regina, were arrested and a search operation is currently underway with the help of drones for the remaining two, who are hiding in the hilly area.
Meanwhile, the five prisoners who were arrested on Tuesday morning, Praveen Kumar, Silambarasan, Raja Sikandar, Rajkumar, and Linga Prasad, were interrogated by the Superintendents of Police of Theni and Dindigul districts. Following this, they were produced before the Andipatti Civil Court.
Andipatti Civil Court Judge Basil Mohammed heard the case and ordered that they be remanded in judicial custody in Thekkampatti Prison till November 10.
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