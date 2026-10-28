ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: Two More Escapees Held Taking Total Arrests To 15, Police Search For Remaining Two

The arrested escapees of Thekkampatti District Branch Jail ( ANI )

Theni: Two more prisoners, Ponmuthu Selvam and Regina, who escaped from the Thekkampatti Jail in Andipatti in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, were arrested on Wednesday and the police are currently searching for two others, reportedly hiding in the Ammachiyapuram hill, with the help of drones.

Of the 17 prisoners who had escaped on Monday after allegedly attacking prison guards on duty, five were arrested on Tuesday morning, followed by eight more later in the day. On Wednesday, two were arrested, taking the total arrests to 15.

Seventeen special teams were formed and searches were carried out with the operation intensifying in the hilly terrains to nab those hiding in the mountains The thirteen inmates who were caught till Tuesday were interrogated and it was revealed that the four were hiding in the Ammachiyapuram hill behind the Thekkampatti Jail. Based on this information, the police cordoned off the Ammachiyapuram hill area on October 27 and a search operation began. Achieving no progress till Wednesday morning, hundreds of police personnel started climbing the hill from all sides.