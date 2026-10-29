ETV Bharat / state

Theni Jailbreak: Linga Prasad Identified As Mastermind; 17 Escapees To Be Shifted To High-Security Prisons

Linga Prasad, one of the 17 prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti District Prison in Theni, has been identified by police as the mastermind behind the massive jailbreak. ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: Linga Prasad, one of the 17 prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti District Prison in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, has been identified by police as the alleged mastermind behind the jailbreak, according to the investigation.

The development comes a day after all 17 escapees were recaptured following an intensive manhunt. Prison authorities have also initiated steps to transfer the inmates to high-security central prisons across Tamil Nadu, police said on Thursday.

The prisoners allegedly escaped on the night of October 26 after attacking prison guards, triggering a major search operation across several districts.

According to police, the escape plan was allegedly conceived after the bail of some prisoners was cancelled. Investigators said Linga Prasad proposed the idea of escaping, following which other inmates joined the plan.

Police formed more than 20 special teams on the orders of Southern Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari. Search operations were conducted across Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar districts, with Anti-Naxal Unit personnel also joining the effort.

Drones were deployed to monitor the hilly terrain surrounding the prison as police intensified efforts to trace the fugitives.

All 17 prisoners were eventually apprehended within approximately 40 hours, according to the police account.

Probe Into Possible Wider Conspiracy

Some of the prisoners who escaped on the Sunday night after attacking Theni's Thekkampatti District Prison guards. (ETV Bharat)

Investigators are examining whether the escapees had planned any other criminal activities together, police said.