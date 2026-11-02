ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Jaibreak Fallout: CM Vijay Orders High-Level Panel To Review Security Across State Prisons

A few of the 17 remand prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail in Theni district on the night of October 26. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: In the wake of the escape of 17 prisoners from a sub-jail in Theni district last week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to review security arrangements across prisons in the state and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

The three-member committee will be headed by former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police J K Tripathy (Retd).

K Shankar, Additional DGP and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, and S Rajendran (Retd), former Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, will serve as members.

According to an official press release on Monday, the committee will conduct a detailed inquiry into the security lapses that led to the recent prison escapes. It will examine existing security infrastructure, standard operating procedures, technological gaps and manpower deployment. The panel will also study prison security practices followed elsewhere in India and abroad before submitting its recommendations to the government at the earliest.

The Chief Minister has directed that prison security be strengthened on a war footing and warned that accountability would be fixed for negligence in duty.

Theni Jailbreak Exposed security Lapses

The move follows the escape of 17 remand prisoners from the Thekkampatti sub-jail in Theni district on the night of October 26.

According to police, the inmates allegedly staged a medical emergency by pretending that one of them was suffering an epileptic seizure. When a prison guard entered the cell to assist, the inmates allegedly overpowered and assaulted him, seized the main gate keys and escaped.

A massive search operation involving special police teams, surveillance drones and personnel from other agencies was launched. All 17 escapees were recaptured within approximately 43 hours.