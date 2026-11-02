Tamil Nadu Jaibreak Fallout: CM Vijay Orders High-Level Panel To Review Security Across State Prisons
Three-member committee led by retired IPS officer J K Tripathy to probe security lapses, examine infrastructure and staffing, and recommend measures to prevent future escapes.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Chennai: In the wake of the escape of 17 prisoners from a sub-jail in Theni district last week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to review security arrangements across prisons in the state and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.
The three-member committee will be headed by former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police J K Tripathy (Retd).
K Shankar, Additional DGP and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, and S Rajendran (Retd), former Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, will serve as members.
According to an official press release on Monday, the committee will conduct a detailed inquiry into the security lapses that led to the recent prison escapes. It will examine existing security infrastructure, standard operating procedures, technological gaps and manpower deployment. The panel will also study prison security practices followed elsewhere in India and abroad before submitting its recommendations to the government at the earliest.
The Chief Minister has directed that prison security be strengthened on a war footing and warned that accountability would be fixed for negligence in duty.
Strengthening of security in Prisons in Tamil Nadu - Hon’ble Chief Minister of Thiru.C.Joseph vijay ordered for constitution of High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of Thiru.J.K.Tripathy IPS(Retd) to review the Prison security and to submit recommendation to strengthen the security of prisons in the State. #CMJosephVijay— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) November 2, 2026
Theni Jailbreak Exposed security Lapses
The move follows the escape of 17 remand prisoners from the Thekkampatti sub-jail in Theni district on the night of October 26.
According to police, the inmates allegedly staged a medical emergency by pretending that one of them was suffering an epileptic seizure. When a prison guard entered the cell to assist, the inmates allegedly overpowered and assaulted him, seized the main gate keys and escaped.
A massive search operation involving special police teams, surveillance drones and personnel from other agencies was launched. All 17 escapees were recaptured within approximately 43 hours.
The incident prompted disciplinary action against nine prison personnel for alleged security lapses. The government also initiated a reshuffle of senior prison officials, including the appointment of K Shankar as the head of the Prisons and Correctional Services Department.
The new committee's mandate extends beyond investigating the Theni incident. Its review of prison infrastructure, security protocols, technology and staffing is expected to provide a broader assessment of vulnerabilities across Tamil Nadu's prison system.
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