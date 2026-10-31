ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: CM Vijay Suspends Deputy Jail Superintendent, Orders Major Transfers

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday ordered the suspension of the deputy jail superintendent in charge of Thekkampatti sub-jail for dereliction of duty and also initiated action against the prison personnel for security lapses leading to the major jailbreak on October 26.

In a decisive response to the jailbreak in Theni district, in which 17 prisoners escaped after staging a fake medical emergency and overpowering prison guards but were later recaptured, Chief Minister Vijay has ordered stringent disciplinary actions against prison officials for dereliction of duty and security lapses.