'Tamil Nadu Is India's Auto Manufacturing Capital': CM Stalin Inaugurates Tata Motors' Ranipet Plant

Speaking at the event, Stalin said, “This day, when the Tata Group's factory has been inaugurated, is a golden day for Tamil Nadu. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Tata Group for establishing this plant with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, which will provide direct employment to approximately 5,000 people."

The Chief Minister rolled out the first Range Rover Evoque, officially inaugurating the plant's production. He also inspected the factory premises and reviewed the production processes. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran was also present on the occasion. This is the country's first such facility to manufacture JLR luxury models.

Ranipet: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Rs 9,000-crore Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) factory in the Panapakkam SIPCOT industrial park in Ranipet district saying, when Tamil Nadu gives a guarantee, it delivers with "certainty and global quality".

The CM said that Tamil Nadu is the capital of India's automobile manufacturing and electric vehicle production while Tata Motors is a pioneer in electric vehicle manufacturing. "This company also excels in promoting domestic production and this factory will be a crucial project for India. World-class vehicles, including JLR luxury models, will be manufactured here. While industrial development in Tamil Nadu is progressing steadily across all districts, goods for global markets are also being exported from Tamil Nadu," he said.

Stalin said it is important that Tamil Nadu not only holds the top position in the industrial sector but also completes projects quickly. Projects that typically take three to four years have been completed here in 16 months, he said adding, this is a prime example of how conducive Tamil Nadu is for industrial investments.

To showcase Tamil Nadu's achievements before the world, an 'Investment Facilitation Conference' will be held here. A quick and simplified process will be implemented for all investments and factory approvals, he said.

"As per the vision of the former chairman of the Tata Goup, Ratan Tata, this investment will lead to significant growth across India. The Tata Group should continue to give importance to Tamil Nadu in its manufacturing investments. All procedures for setting up factories will be further simplified,” he assured.

Taking to his X handle, the CM said "From groundbreaking in September 2024 to inauguration in February 2026, Tamil Nadu once again demonstrates what focused governance and clear intent can achieve. I thank Tata Group Chairperson N Chandrasekaran for choosing Ranipet district for this landmark Rs 9000 crore investment, now providing jobs for 5000 people. I am confident that Tamil Nadu will remain your first and favourite choice for future investments as well. When Tamil Nadu gives a guarantee, it delivers with certainty and global quality".