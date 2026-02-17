Tamil Nadu Interim Budget 2026-27: Govt Announces Major Allocations For Welfare, Education, Sports And IT Industry
In the Interim Budget, a total of Rs 1943 crore has been allocated for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Chennai: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday presented the State's interim Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, with a strong focus on welfare schemes, education, sports development and cultural infrastructure.
Among major allocations, the minister announced, Rs 718 crore has been earmarked for sports development, while Rs 28,687 crore has been set aside for the Rural Development Department. The Special Programme Implementation Department has received Rs 17,088 crore. This apart, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to promote and teach Tamil among diaspora communities worldwide.
Social welfare has remained a priority of the Stalin government, with Rs 5463 crore allocated for social security pension schemes for widows, destitute women and senior citizens.
School Education has been allotted Rs 48,534 crore while Higher Education has received Rs 8505 crore allocation.
For the welfare of Persons with Disabilities, Rs 1471 crore has been announced. The government has also decided to provide four percent reservation in appointments and ensure promotional opportunities for them in public employment.
The Minister said the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme has improved attendance and learning outcomes in government schools.
To promote heritage and tourism, the government has proposed a grand Chola Museum in Thanjavur, a museum at Gangaikondacholapuram, Noyyal Museum in Erode district, Naavaai Museum in Ramanathapuram district, and new Bronze and Indus Valley Civilisation galleries at Egmore Government Museum in Chennai. Along with this, a Tamil Cultural Museum will also be set up in Tiruvannamalai. The total cost of these projects would be Rs 285 crore.
The Finance Minister added that the recently inaugurated Keezhadi and Porunai museums have received an overwhelming response. The Minister praised the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme, which provides Rs 1000 per month to women in recognition of their unpaid household work. Recently, Rs 5000 was credited to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries, drawing national attention.
He described the Budget as development-oriented, with plans to boost exports, control inflation, protect workers' welfare, strengthen women's self-help groups and achieve record food production.
Under industrial development, the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission-2030 is being implemented as a five-year roadmap at a cost of Rs 500 crore.
Moreover, a Centre for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies is being set up at Taramani in Chennai in collaboration with IIT Madras, along with a Centre of Excellence for semiconductor design and testing.
Also, the Tamil Nadu Shipbuilding Policy will be released soon to promote investments in shipbuilding and marine manufacturing, the minister said.
SIPCOT, along with the VOC Port Authority, is establishing a shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi at a cost of Rs 5200 crore through a Special Purpose Vehicle. He said MoUs have been signed with leading shipbuilding firms, including Union government PSUs and a global company, involving investments of around Rs 30,000 crore.
Thennarasu said Rs 4282 crore has been allocated for the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.
He highlighted that Tamil Nadu continues to lead in the MSME sector, with over 40 lakh registered units. In the last five years, bank loans worth Rs 10.70 lakh crore have been disbursed. TANSIDCO has developed 18 new industrial estates, creating 3735 jobs, he said, adding that Rs 1943 crore has been allocated for the MSME Department.
Under the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam, financial assistance and training have been provided to artisans in 25 handicraft categories. So far, 23,879 applications have been approved, facilitating Rs 405 crore in credit assistance and Rs 83 crore in subsidies. A Gold Jewellery Park is also being developed in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 81 crore, the minister said.
The government has also launched TN TReDS platform to ensure timely payments to MSMEs. So far, 1,461 enterprises have benefited through transactions worth Rs 5171 crore.
He said Tamil Nadu's startup ecosystem has grown rapidly, almost a fivefold increase in the last five years, with over 13,000 registered startups coming up during the period. The recent Global Startup Summit in Coimbatore saw participation from over 150 global companies. Through TANSIM, schemes like TANSEED and the Space Technology Fund have been launched. A 'Fund of Funds' is also being planned, he said.
As far as the IT sector is concerned, the minister said, annual exports have exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh crore with the sector providing jobs to lakh of professionals. Chennai has over 250 Global Capability Centres, while cities like Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli are also contributing, he added.
According to the Software Technology Parks of India, IT exports were recorded from 32 out of 38 districts in 2024-25, showing widespread growth across the State.
Tamil Nadu has also released the country's first Deep Tech Startup Policy. Through the iTNT Hub, support has been provided to 174 deep-tech startups, and MoUs have been signed with 27 incubators, he said.
Under the high-speed broadband project, optical fibre connectivity is being provided to all 12,525 Village Panchayats through TANFINET. So far, 95 percent of the work has been completed, covering 11,953 Village Panchayats. The minister said that Rs 219 crore has been allocated for the Information Technology and Digital Services Department.