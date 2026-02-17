ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Interim Budget 2026-27: Govt Announces Major Allocations For Welfare, Education, Sports And IT Industry

Chennai: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday presented the State's interim Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, with a strong focus on welfare schemes, education, sports development and cultural infrastructure.

Among major allocations, the minister announced, Rs 718 crore has been earmarked for sports development, while Rs 28,687 crore has been set aside for the Rural Development Department. The Special Programme Implementation Department has received Rs 17,088 crore. This apart, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to promote and teach Tamil among diaspora communities worldwide.

Social welfare has remained a priority of the Stalin government, with Rs 5463 crore allocated for social security pension schemes for widows, destitute women and senior citizens.

School Education has been allotted Rs 48,534 crore while Higher Education has received Rs 8505 crore allocation.

For the welfare of Persons with Disabilities, Rs 1471 crore has been announced. The government has also decided to provide four percent reservation in appointments and ensure promotional opportunities for them in public employment.

The Minister said the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme has improved attendance and learning outcomes in government schools.

To promote heritage and tourism, the government has proposed a grand Chola Museum in Thanjavur, a museum at Gangaikondacholapuram, Noyyal Museum in Erode district, Naavaai Museum in Ramanathapuram district, and new Bronze and Indus Valley Civilisation galleries at Egmore Government Museum in Chennai. Along with this, a Tamil Cultural Museum will also be set up in Tiruvannamalai. The total cost of these projects would be Rs 285 crore.

The Finance Minister added that the recently inaugurated Keezhadi and Porunai museums have received an overwhelming response. The Minister praised the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme, which provides Rs 1000 per month to women in recognition of their unpaid household work. Recently, Rs 5000 was credited to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries, drawing national attention.

He described the Budget as development-oriented, with plans to boost exports, control inflation, protect workers' welfare, strengthen women's self-help groups and achieve record food production.

Under industrial development, the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission-2030 is being implemented as a five-year roadmap at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Moreover, a Centre for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies is being set up at Taramani in Chennai in collaboration with IIT Madras, along with a Centre of Excellence for semiconductor design and testing.