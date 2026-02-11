ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Intensifies Surveillance In 8 Districts Amid Looming Bird Flu Threat

Chennai: As the death toll of crows continues to increase in Tamil Nadu, precautionary measures have been intensified in 8 districts to prevent chickens from getting bird flu.

The mass death of crows was reported in various places in the Adyar area of Chennai last month. The corporation officials were shocked when a maximum of 8 crows died in a single day. Realizing the tragedy, the officials sent the dead crows to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

The institute confirmed that the dead crows were infected with the H5N1 avian influenza virus, also known as bird flu. Following this, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases warned the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate precautions.

A crow suspected to be infected with bird flu (ETV Bharat)

Intensified Surveillance

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Government of Tamil Nadu, intensified surveillance on the death of crows. Moreover, the neighboring states of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have also confirmed the spread of bird flu in Chittoor district, so check posts have been set up at the borders and monitoring has begun.

It is understood that check posts have been set up at 26 places in Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala. Similarly, check posts have been set up in the four districts of Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur on the Andhra border and veterinary officials are monitoring them 24 hours a day. Vehicles from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are being treated with disinfectant before crossing the state border.

Crows do not live in a specific area and can fly to various places. A crow can fly up to 20 kilometers a day. Thus, if a crow gets sick, it is more likely to spread it to other birds.

Crow Deaths In 8 Districts

Before the Animal Husbandry Department officials reported bird flu in Chennai, death of crows was also reported in Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet and Salem districts. Crow deaths were also reported in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai and Dindigul districts. Animal Husbandry Department officials said that more than 100 crows have been buried across Tamil Nadu so far.

Precautionary Measures Intensified