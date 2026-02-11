Tamil Nadu Intensifies Surveillance In 8 Districts Amid Looming Bird Flu Threat
The state government has scaled up check posts on the neighbouring Kerala and Andhra Pradesh borders as a precautionary measure.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Chennai: As the death toll of crows continues to increase in Tamil Nadu, precautionary measures have been intensified in 8 districts to prevent chickens from getting bird flu.
The mass death of crows was reported in various places in the Adyar area of Chennai last month. The corporation officials were shocked when a maximum of 8 crows died in a single day. Realizing the tragedy, the officials sent the dead crows to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.
The institute confirmed that the dead crows were infected with the H5N1 avian influenza virus, also known as bird flu. Following this, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases warned the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate precautions.
Intensified Surveillance
The Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Government of Tamil Nadu, intensified surveillance on the death of crows. Moreover, the neighboring states of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have also confirmed the spread of bird flu in Chittoor district, so check posts have been set up at the borders and monitoring has begun.
It is understood that check posts have been set up at 26 places in Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala. Similarly, check posts have been set up in the four districts of Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur on the Andhra border and veterinary officials are monitoring them 24 hours a day. Vehicles from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are being treated with disinfectant before crossing the state border.
Crows do not live in a specific area and can fly to various places. A crow can fly up to 20 kilometers a day. Thus, if a crow gets sick, it is more likely to spread it to other birds.
Crow Deaths In 8 Districts
Before the Animal Husbandry Department officials reported bird flu in Chennai, death of crows was also reported in Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet and Salem districts. Crow deaths were also reported in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai and Dindigul districts. Animal Husbandry Department officials said that more than 100 crows have been buried across Tamil Nadu so far.
Precautionary Measures Intensified
Amid the increasing number of crow deaths, a consultative meeting was held on February 9, under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. Later, inspection meetings were also held under the chairmanship of the Animal Husbandry Department Secretary and Director, and the officials are closely monitoring the situation.
Furthermore, the H5N1 virus infection in the bodies of the dead crows has not been found to have spread to humans so far. Since there is a high possibility of it spreading to chickens, the Animal Husbandry Department is paying serious attention to prevent it.
Instructions For Officials
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry has issued the examination and testing procedures to be carried out by veterinarians:
- If crows or chickens die suddenly or are infected, the state center should be informed immediately
- Post-mortem should not be done at the same place
- Dead birds should not be touched with bare hands - gloves and masks are mandatory
- Dead birds should be buried deep in a pit
- The areas where the birds died should be sprayed with disinfectant in collaboration with local bodies
- Dead birds should be sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for examination
Instructions For Poultry Farms
As the H5N1 virus infection, which has spread to crows, is more likely to affect chickens, poultry owners in and around Namakkal have also been given instructions regarding precautionary measures:
- Outsiders should not be allowed into the farms
- Vehicles transporting chickens should be cleaned frequently with disinfectant
- Crows should be prevented from entering the farm area
- If chickens die due to disease, they should be sent to laboratories in Namakkal and Erode districts to determine if the H5N1 virus is present
- Farm waste should not be dumped in the open
- There should be sanitary facilities at the farm entrance for workers to clean their hands and feet
- Poultry farm workers should cover their nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.
Public Advisory
The Animal Husbandry Department has also issued instructions for the public:
- Poultry and quail meat should be cooked thoroughly
- Avoid semicooked meat dishes
- If the public has fever, muscle pain, cough and respiratory problems, they should avoid self-medication. They should immediately consult a doctor and seek treatment at the nearest government hospital.
Report Crow Deaths To 1962 Helpline
The officials have also advised the public that if any birds including crows die, they should immediately report it to the Animal Husbandry Department's toll-free number 1962.
Speaking to ETV Bharat in this regard, Animal Husbandry Department Director Amrit said mobile inspection teams have been formed at the district level and intensive surveillance work is being carried out. “Measures have been intensified to prevent other birds from being infected from dead crows. This disease has not affected humans so far," he said.
