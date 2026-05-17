Tamil Nadu Govt Intensifies Surveillance After Horse Dies Of Glanders Infection In Chennai
According to officials, the horse suddenly fell ill and was taken by its owner to the Besant Memorial Government Veterinary Hospital in Chennai.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 12:07 AM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department has intensified precautionary and surveillance measures after a horse infected with the highly contagious bacterial disease ‘Glanders’ died in Chennai.
According to officials, the horse, which was used for riding purposes, suddenly fell ill and was taken by its owner to the Besant Memorial Government Veterinary Hospital in Chennai.
Veterinarians who examined the animal found multiple ulcers on its body, swollen lumps, and severe muscle contractions. The doctors suspected a serious infectious disease and collected samples and sent them to the laboratory of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for testing.
The laboratory later confirmed that the horse was infected with Glanders, following which ICAR issued urgent guidelines to the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department to prevent further spread of the disease.
Authorities were instructed to isolate all horses that had come into contact with the infected animal, collect samples from them, and conduct detailed medical examinations and surveillance.
Officials from various departments, including the Animal Husbandry Department, Veterinary Services, Animal Disease Intelligence Unit, and Animal Welfare Board, are now monitoring the situation and implementing containment measures across Chennai.
As part of the preventive drive, authorities have directed that samples be collected from nearly 140 horses currently being used for riding purposes in different parts of Chennai and sent for laboratory testing.
Residents living in areas where horses are housed in large numbers have been advised to remain alert. Livestock owners have also been instructed not to touch any suspected infected animal and to inform veterinary doctors or officials from the Animal Husbandry Department if symptoms are noticed.
Sanitation workers are currently spraying disinfectants in horse shelters and surrounding areas to curb the spread of infection.
Glanders is a highly dangerous bacterial disease that primarily affects horses, donkeys, and mules. It is classified as a zoonotic disease, meaning it can spread from animals to humans.
The disease spreads through direct contact and bodily secretions such as nasal discharge, eye discharge, and pus from wounds.
Officials said this is not the first such case reported in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, a horse infected with Glanders had also been identified in Coimbatore.
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