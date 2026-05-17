ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Intensifies Surveillance After Horse Dies Of Glanders Infection In Chennai

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department has intensified precautionary and surveillance measures after a horse infected with the highly contagious bacterial disease ‘Glanders’ died in Chennai.

According to officials, the horse, which was used for riding purposes, suddenly fell ill and was taken by its owner to the Besant Memorial Government Veterinary Hospital in Chennai.

Veterinarians who examined the animal found multiple ulcers on its body, swollen lumps, and severe muscle contractions. The doctors suspected a serious infectious disease and collected samples and sent them to the laboratory of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for testing.

The laboratory later confirmed that the horse was infected with Glanders, following which ICAR issued urgent guidelines to the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department to prevent further spread of the disease.

Authorities were instructed to isolate all horses that had come into contact with the infected animal, collect samples from them, and conduct detailed medical examinations and surveillance.

Officials from various departments, including the Animal Husbandry Department, Veterinary Services, Animal Disease Intelligence Unit, and Animal Welfare Board, are now monitoring the situation and implementing containment measures across Chennai.