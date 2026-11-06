ETV Bharat / state

Man Files 97 RTI Pleas With 1886 Queries On Ex-Girlfriend In Tamil Nadu, Gets Warning

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has issued a stern warning to a petitioner, seeking personal details and photographs of his former girlfriend, stating that any further misuse of the Right to Information (RTI) Act for personal harassment could result in an order for him to undergo psychiatric treatment.

The ruling was given by State Information Commissioner V P R Ilambarithi during the hearing of a complaint of a petitioner, identified as A Santhosh from Villupuram on Friday.

The petitioner had filed a series of queries to the District Superintendent of Police and the Public Information Officer regarding a woman, with whom he reportedly had been in a romantic relationship but was later turned down. Upon receiving no response, he filed a complaint with the State Information Commission. During the hearing, the Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police submitted a report confirming that the questions raised by Santhosh had already been addressed. According to the SP's report revealed that Santhosh had submitted 97 RTI applications containing around 1,886 queries, including 43 questions framed as "legal inquiries" between November 2025 and June 2026. It was noted that Santhosh had been in a relationship with a woman while both were studying at an arts college in Villupuram between 2021 and 2024. Due to his inappropriate behaviour, the woman chose to avoid him. However, as Santhosh continued to harass her, she allegedly consumed poison and required hospitalisation. It was revealed that the petitioner had been using the RTI Act not for any public good but to seek private, personal information about the woman who had rejected his romantic advances. His queries included information about whom she was dating, how many people she had deceived, how many times she was in a relationship and whether she was married.