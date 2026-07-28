Tamil Nadu Imposes Three-Month Ban On Transport Of Construction Stones To Other States
The state took this decision to ensure the uninterrupted supply of construction materials for infrastructure and housing projects currently underway in Tamil Nadu
Published : July 28, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a three-month temporary ban on the transportation of gravel, cut stones, M-sand, metal jelly and other construction materials from the state to neighbouring states, citing rising domestic demand, shortages, escalating prices and concerns over illegal mining and road safety.
The order was issued by Prabhu Shankar, Director of the Department of Geology and Mining, who said the decision was taken to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential construction materials for infrastructure and housing projects currently underway across Tamil Nadu. The ban will apply to the movement of these materials to all neighbouring states except the Union Territory of Puducherry.
According to the government, the state has witnessed a sharp increase in demand for construction materials due to the rapid execution of public infrastructure and housing projects. At the same time, large quantities of gravel, stones, M-sand, ballast, mill stones and related materials have been transported to neighbouring states, creating shortages within Tamil Nadu.
Officials said this imbalance has resulted in artificial scarcity, price escalation and disruptions to both government and private construction works. The order also highlighted the impact of heavy transportation on public infrastructure. Authorities noted that the continuous movement of heavy-duty trucks and multi-axle vehicles carrying construction materials has caused extensive damage to local roads and contributed to an increase in road accidents and fatalities.
The government further observed that neighbouring states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh do not face any significant shortage of construction stones. Despite this, the large-scale transportation of materials from Tamil Nadu has widened the gap between demand and supply within the state. Officials warned that the growing demand has encouraged illegal quarrying and extraction of minerals beyond the permitted limits, posing a serious threat to the environment and ecological balance.
The government said the temporary restriction is aimed at preventing further depletion of natural resources while ensuring adequate availability of materials for ongoing development projects within Tamil Nadu. The order directs all District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and officials in border districts to strictly enforce the ban.
Departments concerned have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance at inter-state checkpoints and ensure that no unauthorised consignments leave the state. The government also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the ban under the provisions of the existing mining and transport regulations.
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