ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Imposes Three-Month Ban On Transport Of Construction Stones To Other States

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a three-month temporary ban on the transportation of gravel, cut stones, M-sand, metal jelly and other construction materials from the state to neighbouring states, citing rising domestic demand, shortages, escalating prices and concerns over illegal mining and road safety.

The order was issued by Prabhu Shankar, Director of the Department of Geology and Mining, who said the decision was taken to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential construction materials for infrastructure and housing projects currently underway across Tamil Nadu. The ban will apply to the movement of these materials to all neighbouring states except the Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to the government, the state has witnessed a sharp increase in demand for construction materials due to the rapid execution of public infrastructure and housing projects. At the same time, large quantities of gravel, stones, M-sand, ballast, mill stones and related materials have been transported to neighbouring states, creating shortages within Tamil Nadu.

Officials said this imbalance has resulted in artificial scarcity, price escalation and disruptions to both government and private construction works. The order also highlighted the impact of heavy transportation on public infrastructure. Authorities noted that the continuous movement of heavy-duty trucks and multi-axle vehicles carrying construction materials has caused extensive damage to local roads and contributed to an increase in road accidents and fatalities.